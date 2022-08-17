2023: INEC displays voter register for claims, objection in Lagos

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lagos State says it has displayed the register of newly registered voters in the state for claims and objections from members of the public.

Resident Electoral Commission in the state, Olusegun Agbaje stated this in statement to the media signed by the commission’s Public Relation Officer, Nike Oriowo.

Agbaje urged all registered voters in the state to check through for any omission, correction and objection to any information on the register during the period.

Read also: Ayade appoints SAs on groundnut, yam, water supply, 32 others

The display of the voter register is part of the commission’s effort to clean up the voter register after the completion of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) which ended on July 31, before the Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) is printed.

Agbaje further stated that the display will be from Monday, August 15 to 20, at the 20 Local Government Areas in Lagos State.

According to INEC, “This is to inform the general public that, the Independent National Electoral Commission, Lagos State has commenced the preliminary display of the Voters Register for claims and objections, in line with section 19 of the Electoral Act 2022

“This display will be on from Monday, Aug. 15 to Friday, August 20 at the 20 Local Government Area Offices of the Commission in Lagos State.

“The commission is poised to ensure a credible voter register for a successful electioneering process, particularly the forthcoming 2023 General Elections.

“The Commission is committed to making all votes count, to consolidate our democracy.”