Access Holdings grows Full Year 2023 profit by 335%

Access Holdings Plc has released its results for the full year (FY) ended December 31, 2023, recording 335percent growth in pre-tax profit to N729.001billion from N167.680billion in 2022. The group grew gross earnings by 87 percent to N2.594trillion from N1.387trillion in 2022.

Access Holdings also recorded profit after tax (PAT) growth by 306 percent to N619.324billion, from N152.202billion in 2022. Its earnings per shares printed high at 1,723kobo in 2023 from 449kobo in 2022.

A final dividend of N1.80 kobo for every ordinary share of N0.50 Kobo each, subject to appropriate withholding tax (bringing the total dividend for 2023 financial year to N2.10 kobo will be paid to Access Holdings shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at the close of business on April 10, 2024.

The Board of Directors paid an Interim Dividend of 30 Kobo (December 2022: 20 Kobo) per ordinary share of 50 Kobo each on the 35,545,225,622 issued ordinary shares of 50kobo each paid to shareholders on the register of shareholding as of the qualification date. Withholding Tax was deducted at the time of payment.

On April 19, 2024, final dividend will be paid electronically to the shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at the close of business on April 10, 2024 and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrars to pay their dividends directly into their bank accounts.

Access Holdings plc with a free float percentage of 75.33percent as at December 31, 2023, is compliant with the Exchange’s free float requirements for companies listed on the Premium Board. Access Holdings Plc with a free float value of N26.776billion as at December 31, 2023, is compliant with the Exchange’s free float requirements for companies listed on the Premium Board.