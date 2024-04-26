Stock market dips by 1.39% in one week

The Nigeria Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) and equities market capitalisation depreciated by 1.39 percent to close the week ended Friday, April 26 at 98,152.91 points and N55.512 trillion respectively.

Twenty-seven (27) equities appreciated in price during the review week higher than 13 equities in the preceding week.

Forty-three equities depreciated in price lower than sixty-two in the preceding, while 84 equities remained unchanged than 79 recorded in the preceding week.

Similarly, all other indices finished lower with the exception NGX Insurance, NGX MERI Growth, NGX MERI Value and NGX Industrial Goods which appreciated by 0.02 percent, 1.13 percent, 0.09 percent, and 0.38 percent while the NGX ASeM and NGX Sovereign Bond indices closed flat.