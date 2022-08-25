What to know about new Mavin artiste, Bayanni

Michael Collins Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy CEO of Mavin Records, on Wednesday 24 August signed a new artist Abimbola Oladokun better known as Bayanni into the Mavins label.

This was revealed by Don Jazzy on his Instagram page, where he also stated that Bayanni has graduated from the Mavin Academy and is ready to dazzle the world with his talent.

He also has joined the league of young artists signed to Mavin Records such as Johnny Drille, Ladipoe, Rema, Ayra Starr, Magixx & Boy Spyce.

Bayanni is a Nigerian singer and songwriter known by his stage name Zhenoboy. He was born June 25, 1997, in the South Western region of Nigeria and spent most of his early life in Lagos pursuing his musical career. He is currently single and a student at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU).

In order to advance his career, he began recording covers of popular songs and posting them on his social media pages.

In April 2021, he recorded and released a cover of Ckay’s Felony. On October 14, 2021, he released the cover of Jowo by Davido and on the 19th of October, 2021, he released the cover of Peru by Fireboy DML.

Bayanni released his single titled African Beauty on April 12th, 2022. The song was produced by Blaise Beatz, while Michael Synx handled the mixing, and the visuals for the single were shot by Pharouk Damilola Films.

He has also released other singles such as Duro (featuring Frescool), BMW, and Ballerina.

The announcement of him joining the Mavins came with a short clip featuring comedian Brain Jotter, Mr. Funny, and Don Jazzy in a lab setting type of video.

Shortly after joining the Mavins, the singer released his EP “Bayanni.” with Don Jazzy as Executive Producer, which includes four tracks: ‘Family’, ‘Body’, ‘Ta Ta Ta’, and ‘Kala’.