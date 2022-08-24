Bitget continues as Juventus official Sleeve Partner

Bitget, global derivatives Exchange Company has announced the extension of its partnership with Juventus as the Official Sleeve Partner to commence 2022-2023 seasons.

Juventus is one of the too football clubs in the world based in Italy, having most of the professional football players representing the team.

Gracy Chen, managing director of Bitget while commenting on the partnership said, “We are honored to be the Official Sleeve Partner for Juventus for the second year. It has been a nice and rewarding journey to partner with them, helping Bitget better engages in the sports space. We appreciate the impressive reputation and vast popularity of Juventus and believe those virtues will continue to help Bitget reach wider audiences and share its vision for the rest of the world.”

Read also: Eva Wine Nigeria selects Unilorin graduate as brand ambassador

Giorgio Ricci, chief revenue officer of Juventus confirmed that its partnership with Bitget has remained productive over the years while expressing delight on the extension.

“Our partnership with Bitget has been undoubtedly successful. Bitget has confirmed once again their commitment to be close to the team, by featuring on the club’s left sleeve, next to the hearts of Juventus players and fans. We are thrilled to extend our partnership with this innovative partner, who will accompany us match by match throughout the season,” Ricci said

According to Bitget the partnership began in September 2021, as they became the first Juventus Sleeve Partner, and enabled the brand to gain considerable visibility thanks to the large global audience that Juventus reaches.

In addition to residing the black and white sleeve match by match, side by side with Juventus players, Bitget said it will put their best efforts to explore opportunities for cooperation for possible CSR projects.