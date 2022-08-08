Eva Wine Nigeria selects Unilorin graduate as brand ambassador

A University of Ilorin graduate of English Language, Ebun Dosunmu has become the Brand Ambassador for Nigeria’s Premium non-alcoholic drink, Eva Wine.

Dosunmu emerged the winner following “The Search for Miss Eva”, a keenly contested competition, which lasted for 5 weeks and saw no fewer than 600 video entries from young women across Nigeria.

She is now the first ever brand ambassador for the popular non-alcoholic wine.

Ebun, who works as a TV/Red carpet host/producer, brand strategist, and content creator, outshined nine other finalists to win the title in a keenly contested grand finale which held in Lagos recently.

The glamorous event brings to climax the high-energy online competition which received hundreds of video entries from young ladies all across Nigeria, among which 30 were shortlisted and 10 finalists emerged.

During the final event, which was streamed live on Eva Wine’s YouTube channel, Eva TV, the contestants presented varying performances of their talents and creativity, from singing to poetry, painting and many more, to the delight of the audience.

Nollywood superstar and show host, Deyemi Okanlawon engaged all the finalists in a fireside chat which gave the judges the opportunity to closely assess them on eloquence, intelligence, connection with the brand and general affairs.

Read also: Lynice Winery introduces range of products into Nigerian market

After their review of the night’s performances as well as points garnered earlier in the competition, the judges presented the host with the result and he went on to announce the bubbly Ebunoluwa Dosumu as the winner, while Nimi Amachree emerged as the first runner-up and Lilian Orakwe was named second runner-up. Pamela Ifejoku was named third runner-up.

Ebun goes home with the grand prize of N6 million, an all-expense paid vacation in Dubai courtesy of Africa’s leading full-service travel company, Voiaj Travels, a complete makeover, staycation, product supply and many more including a visit to the company’s headquarters in Spain.

The first runner-up wins 500,000 naira, a complete makeover, staycation, product supply, while the second runner-up wins 300,000 naira, a complete makeover, staycation, product supply and other exciting prizes.

The Country Manager for Eva Group, Tope Sanni, expressed excitement at the success of the competition. He identified the high level of creativity displayed by Nigerian ladies in their entry videos as well as the “My Eva Story” videos as one of the highlights of the competition.

He said; “We already promised that our ideal Miss Eva would be a wise young woman who can represent Eva Wine, home and away, as a virtuous, warm, creative, fun, and friendly personality. Now that we have found her, Nigerians should look out for her in the next one year because she will be the face of the brand on TV, billboards, social media, events and everywhere, from chat rooms to boardrooms.”

Reiterating why the Eva Wine brand decided not to engage a top celebrity or influencer as its brand ambassador, he explained how fulfilling it has been for the brand watching exceptional young ladies grabbing the Eva Wine opportunity to become self-made celebrities.

He promised that the Search for Miss Eva is the beginning of a new era in which the Eva Wine brand would support and invest more in the Nigerian youth through the media and entertainment industry.

The Managing Director of Voiaj Travels, who was also one of the judges, Lanre Olaniyan, noted that the toughest task on the night was trying to arrive at the final decision due to the sparkling qualities displayed by all the finalists. He noted that all the contestants are indeed winners and they should be proud of themselves.