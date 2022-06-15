Lynice Winery introduces range of products into Nigerian market

Lynice Winery has officially launched different range of its product in to Nigerian market.

Over one hundred brands of Lynice Winery, a brand under the umbrella of Lynice Services, which is a subsidiary of Lynice General Trading (Pty) Ltd in to the nation’s market space.

Speaking at the event, business development officer of the company, Leo Nneji explained that the launch was necessary so as to create more awareness about the brand which was established in 2021.

Describing Lynice Winery as a privately owned company, Nneji said: “Before now, they had trading offices in South Africa and they are now pleased to announce their official entrance into one of Africa’s biggest economies – The Nigerian market.”

According to him, Lynice Winery is a wine distribution company that deals in all kinds of wines for all manner of occasions and purposes, adding that they are out to discover and outsource great wines with great taste to Nigerians.

In addition, he said that, it is also a brand management expert that would help brand and promote wines to the right market for maximum impact.

Nneji therefore, called on Nigerians who are desirous of becoming their partners and distributors to take advantage of the opportunity they are offering.

Talking about wine business in Nigeria, he observed that there is a change in the narrative as both young and old are now more interested in wine consumption instead of alcoholic drinks.

While stating that wine business is a career one, he expressed optimism that the unemployed can tap in to it and become distributors of their products.

On the content of Lynice wine, the business development officer, said that it does not contain chemicals, but only grape of different colours.

Also speaking at the launch, brand ambassador, Chiemelie Mmaduabuchukwu said that the products are affordable and opined that it is a must taste by consumers.