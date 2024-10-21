Don Jazzy’s Supremos FC joins Lagos Liga 2024

Don Jazzy

Don Jazzy, the renowned music entrepreneur and mastermind behind some of Africa’s biggest hits, is expanding his empire into the world of football with his latest venture, Supremos Football Club, joining Lagos Liga, one of Africa’s premier private football leagues.

“Lagos Liga is the perfect opportunity for me to merge my passion for football with my commitment to developing talent,” Don Jazzy said.

“I’m excited to bring my expertise in building successful teams to the beautiful game.”

In highly competitive 7-a-side football matches, all to be played in Lagos, the teams will compete for the N50 million prize, the largest per-game prize money in Nigerian football. Beyond the soccer matches, side attractions, including the Fans Challenge and Skills Challenge, allow fans to win exciting prizes.

Don Jazzy has enjoyed unparalleled success in the music industry. As the co-founder of Mo’ Hits Records and CEO of Mavin Records, he has discovered and nurtured some of Nigeria’s most iconic artists in recent years, including current global sensations Rema and Ayra Starr, with his innovative approach to music production and artist development earning him numerous awards and accolades.

Now, Don Jazzy hopes to bring his winning formula from the studio to the football pitch. With Supremos FC, he aims to create a platform for talented non-professional players and former professionals to showcase their skills and compete for lucrative prizes.

Supremos FC joins an exciting lineup of football clubs already registered for Lagos Liga’s inaugural season. This includes Mavbrooks SC, founded by career accountant & entrepreneur Ayodeji E. Olowe; Applebee FC founded by the co-founder/ED of Travelbeta, Nnazilim Egbuonu; and Firecrackers FC, founded by tech entrepreneur Stephanie Etiaka; Jarus FC established by the CEO of Jarus Homes, Suraj Oyewale, aka Sir Jarus; and Superstar FC founded by tech entrepreneur Seye Bandele. Other clubs are in the process of registration, including at least one club owned by another Afrobeats legend.

The competition aims to attract fans and football scouts from all over the world. Don Jazzy’s foray into football is a natural extension of his entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to empowering African talent. But will he replicate his success in the music industry in the world of football? The odds are in his favour.

