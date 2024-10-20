With Africa’s Splendour, Ini Brown rebrands the Content to ArtLab

Eko Bustle (watercolor on paper, 22x30 inches) by Ini Brown.

Ini Brown, one of the most consistent artists in the contemporary Nigerian art era, has made history as the first to open ArtLab Gallery, a rebranded space. Formerly The Content, and now changed to ArtLab, the gallery will be showing works of Brown that have not been seen in the public.

Titled Africa’s Splendour, and showing from November 1-23, 2024 at Artlab Gallery, Isaac John Street, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos, the exhibition, according to Lekan Onabanjo, the curator, is a landmark outing. He explained that apart from the rich works that the artist would be displaying, the exhibition is a historic event as the first under the new name ArtLab Gallery.

Under the former name, the gallery had many exhibitions for about seven years, curated by Onabanjo. Now rebranded as ArtLab, Onabanjo assured artists and art followers that the success of the past would be sustained and expanded. The first exhibition, under ArtLab brings the best out of the exhibiting artist, and the presentation will strengthen the gallery’s position as a major attraction in art appreciation on the mainland, Onabanjo assured.

Two of the paintings titled ‘Riverine Harmony’ and ‘Urban Tapestry’ assert the artist’s strength in environmental visual narrative. While one work brings the beauty of natural habitation, the other highlights man’s adventure in taking advantage of unregulated expansion of urbanisation. For example, ‘Riverine Harmony’, an acrylic on canvas piece, celebrates the essence of Niger-Delta life, capturing the thick green forests, majestic palm trees, and murky river as the waters converge, forming a lush backdrop.

More interestingly, the artist tells the story of the role of women in rural development as the painting picks them to navigate their daily lives on the river, with their fluid movements in a serene environment. Brown’s bold brushstrokes and vibrant colours evoke the region’s unique spirit. The painting’s sense of balance and tranquility celebrates the beauty of traditional riverine life. Earthy tones and textured canvas add depth, drawing the viewer into this captivating scene. “Riverine Harmony” honors the rich cultural heritage of the Niger-Delta region.

However, in the contrast of urbanisation, the artist creates beauty out of a chaotic situation to generate Urban Tapestry, another piece that asserts Brown’s mastery of the canvas as much as he has proven with watercolour over the past decades. Brown’s ‘Urban Tapestry’ presents a warm, reddish-brown palette evoking a sense of earthiness, and capturing the vibrant essence of rooftops.

Still on creating beauty from urban jungle, Brown applies strategy in using white and black to guide the viewer’s eye, hence creating movement and energy. The artist’s expressive brushstrokes and textured canvas add depth, conveying the rhythmic pulse of urban life. As an art piece with depth of theme, ‘Urban Tapestry weaves together fragments of cityscape, transforming the ordinary into a visually striking narrative.

In what he described as Cultural Heritage: A Celebration of Resilience and Beauty, a follower of Brown’s work, Enechi Emeka said that Africa’s Splendour is more than an exhibition. “It is a joyous celebration of the continent’s cultural diversity, honed from the artist’s deep reverence for African traditions.” He cited masterpieces like the Aso-Ebi Elegance and Riverine Life, among others that bring mastery of art from the artist.

“Ini Brown’s Africa’s Splendour is a magnificent love letter to the continent, its people, and its culture – a testament to the transformative power of art to unite, inspire, and celebrate our shared humanity,” Emeka, chairman, Rated Artisan Ecosystem, stated. “This exhibition is a shining tribute to Africa’s splendour, ensuring its place in the annals of art history.”

In 2022, Brown showed Moods & Habits: Recent Masterpieces, a solo at Abuja. He has over 20 solo and group exhibitions in Nigeria, South Africa, United States, Sweden, England, France and Germany. In 2018, he showed in ‘The Content’, a group exhibition of watercolour masters at Adam and Eve, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos.

Brown is recipient of first class honours from the Federal Polytechnic Auchi, Edo State, Nigeria, where he had his formal training in Fine Art. His works have garnered numerous accolades and commendations. Including mentions in books and publications, among which is Artist of Nigeria, by Onyema Offoedu-Okeke, a Ford Foundation Publication and an international publication, For Art’s Sake, A selection from The Yinka Fisher Collection, by Foundation for Contemporary & Modern Visual Art, Nigeria Artist: A Who’s Who and Bibliography African Art, Smithsonian Institute, Washington DC, United States of America, USA.

