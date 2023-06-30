Make Music Lagos is about nurturing, promoting Nigerian music industry – Akinyemi

The project lead of Make Music Lagos, Adeola Akinyemi, has disclosed that the weeklong musical festival is geared towards nurturing and promoting the Nigerian music industry.

Akinyemi stated this during the grand finale of the 2023 ‘Shut Down Concert’ of the Make Music Lagos, recently held at Muri Okunola Park. The concert featured a diverse array of musical genres, showcasing the richness and versatility of Nigerian talent.

The concert showcased a lineup of talented artists, including Femi Leye, Johnny Drille, Young John, Karkarkey, Kotrell, Evelle, and 121 Selah, captivating the audience with their electrifying performances.

According to Akinyemi, the concert delivered memorable performances and excitement for Nigerian music lovers. She expressed her gratitude to all the partners who made the concert possible and highlighted the significance of their support in nurturing and promoting the Nigerian music industry.

Akinyemi further emphasized her excitement about the future of the music landscape in Nigeria, stating that the event served as a testament to the immense talent and potential present in the country.

“The concert’s sponsors, including Showgear, Zannoza, TuneCore, YouTube, MTN, and many others, played a vital role in the event’s success. Their commitment to supporting local talent and fostering the growth of the music industry was evident throughout the night,” she said.

The concert, organized by Showgear, Zannoza in collaboration with TuneCore, MTN, YouTube and other industry partners, proved to be a resounding success, leaving attendees eager for the future of Nigeria’s music landscape. With the picturesque Muri Okunola Park as the backdrop, the Make Music Lagos Shut Down Concert offered an unforgettable experience for music lovers of all ages.

“By providing a platform for emerging and established artists, these sponsors showcased their dedication to ensuring a more fulfilling music scene in Nigeria. Make Music Lagos Shut Down Concert left a lasting impression on attendees, who eagerly anticipate future events that celebrate the vibrant Nigerian music scene,” Akinyemi said.

From the soulful melodies of Femi Leye to the enchanting performances by Johnny Drille and the energetic beats of Young Jonn, each artist left an indelible mark on the audience. The performances were met with applause, and attendees were seen dancing and singing along to the beats throughout the night.

Speaking further to the collaboration of industry partners in supporting the concert, Akinyemi said that the future of the Nigerian music landscape is set to soar to greater heights, promising a more fulfilling and enriching experience for music enthusiasts across the country.