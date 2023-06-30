The Witcher lead star exits Netflix series after 3 seasons

The Witcher, the hottest TV series on Netflix, dropped on Friday. While it is not the last season of the series, it will be the last appearance of its lead actor, Henry Cavill, who plays the role of Geralt of Rivia. Liam Hemsworth takes over as the lead character.

The Witcher Season 1 was the most in-demand show in the world, according to Parrot analytics while Season 2 joined Netflix’s most-viewed TV shows of all time list, amassing 462.5 million hours of view-time. The show’s fans say the larger-than-life character played by Cavill contributed to the show’s success.

The Witcher seasons delve into the intertwined destinies of three powerful individuals in the vast world of The Continent, where magic survives and thrives.

Season 2 follows Geralt of Rivia (Cavill), who is distraught over Yennefer’s (Chalotra) supposed death at the Battle of Sodden and has taken on the role of surrogate father to Princess Cirilla (Allan). He takes Ciri to his childhood home of Kaer Morhen, where Ciri meets other Witchers and begins training with them. While elves and humans are preoccupied with a struggle for supremacy outside its walls, Geralt is trying to protect Ciri from the dangers she poses to herself.

Season 3 is split into two volumes. The first volume still has warring factions and magical forces and questions about the nature of the world itself. There is a lot more focus on the main can’t of Geralt, Ciri, and Yennifer.