Glitz and glory: How Nigerian celebrities are championing local fashion

Imagine this: a throng of paparazzi flashbulbs illuminate the arrival of a renowned Nigerian actress at a movie premiere. Her emerald green dress shimmers under the spotlight, the intricate beadwork catching the eye.

It’s not just any dress; it’s a masterpiece crafted by a rising star in the Nigerian fashion scene. This, my friends, is the power of celebrity influence merging with the undeniable talent within Nigeria’s fashion industry.

For decades, Nigerian celebrities have been trendsetters, gracing red carpets and social media feeds with impeccable style. But in recent years, there’s been a remarkable shift. Gone are the days of simply following global trends.

Today, Nigerian A-listers are increasingly turning their attention inwards, becoming champions for locally-made fashion. This conscious choice not only elevates their personal style but also fuels the growth of a vibrant and dynamic industry, making a significant impact on the Nigerian economy and cultural landscape.

When our celebrities wear Nigerian-made fashion, they’re not just making a statement – they’re promoting the hard work and creativity of our designers, and contributing to the growth of our fashion industry.

At the forefront of this movement are a remarkable group of celebrities who consistently use their platforms to showcase the artistry and innovation of Nigerian fashion designers. Here are 15 such celebrities who are proudly rocking Nigerian-made.

Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) – A veteran Nollywood actor, Mofe-Damijo is a known supporter of several established Nigerian menswear brands, including Mai Atafo, who creates the impeccably tailored suits RMD frequently dons, and Adey Okonkwo, known for his agbada designs.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu – This media personality and host has become synonymous with sharp, impeccably tailored looks. Ebuka isn’t afraid to take fashion risks, but he always does so while championing the creativity of Nigerian designers. A memorable example is the signature Agbada he wore to Banky W’s wedding, designed by the brilliant The Atelier Muse.

Toke Makinwa – A trendsetting fashionista and media personality Makinwa is a savvy mix-and-matcher, incorporating both international and Nigerian labels into her show-stopping looks. When it comes to Nigerian fashion, she’s a big supporter of Tiffany Amber, known for their vibrant use of Ankara prints, and she’s also been spotted in chic separates by Lagos-based designer, Lisa Folawiyo.

Denola Grey – This singer, actress, and style icon is known for her bold and daring fashion choices. Denola isn’t afraid to experiment with different silhouettes, textures, and colors, and she frequently features creations by upcoming Nigerian designers like Studio 1774 and Clan.

Ini Dima Okojie – A talented actress has become a red carpet darling, consistently delivering stunning looks that showcase the elegance and sophistication of Nigerian fashion. Whether in a flowing maxi dress or a chic jumpsuit, she shines brightly. Ini Dima is a fan of the intricate embellishments and luxurious fabrics used by Yemi Alade, and she’s also been seen in pieces from the contemporary label, Colville Studio.

Swanky Jerry – This celebrity stylist is a tastemaker and a major force behind the rise of Nigerian menswear. Swanky Jerry isn’t just a stylist, he’s an artist who uses clothing to create unforgettable looks for his A-list clientele. He champions both established and emerging Nigerian designers, with some of his recent picks including creations from Orange Culture and the rising menswear brand, House of Jacamo.

Omawumi Megbele – A singer and songwriter Omawumi is known for her powerful voice and her captivating stage presence. She doesn’t shy away from bold colors and statement pieces, and a significant portion of her wardrobe features creations by Nigerian designers. From showstopping gowns by The Yemisi Sibande studio to chic separates by Maki Oh, Omawumi consistently highlights the versatility of Nigerian fashion.

Ufuoma McDermott – This actress and presenter has a knack for effortless chic. Ufuoma’s style is polished yet relatable, and she often features pieces from Nigerian labels like Ejiro Amos.

Genevieve Nnaji – A long-time advocate for Nigerian fashion, Genevieve has worn stunning pieces by top designers like Maki Oh and Uju Estelle.

Rita Dominic – This Nollywood star is known for her impeccable style, often opting for designs by Nigerian brands like Lanre Da Silva and Tiffany Amber.

Omotolani Jalade Ekeinde – A veteran actress and fashion icon, Omotola has worn Nigerian-made fashion on numerous red carpets and events.

Tiwa Savage – The queen of Afrobeats often performs and appears at events in outfits designed by Nigerian brands like Funke Adepoju and Wanni Fuga.

Nigerian celebrities are increasingly choosing to wear clothing designed and made in Nigeria. This trend promotes talented local designers, elevates the fashion industry’s profile, and boosts the Nigerian economy.

Key Points

Celebrities are shifting from following global trends to showcasing Nigerian fashion.

This choice supports local designers and the fashion industry’s growth.

Wearing Nigerian-made clothing promotes creativity and artistry within the country.

Examples are provided of celebrities who consistently wear Nigerian fashion brands.

Nigerian celebrities are using their influence to champion local fashion, fostering a thriving domestic industry.