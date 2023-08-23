2023 Trace Awards: Davido, Burna Boy vie for ‘Song of the Year’ glory

The Afrobeat music scene is charged with anxiety as two of the genre’s giants, Davido and Burna Boy, emerge as fierce contenders for the ‘Song of the Year’ award at the anticipated 2023 Trace Awards.

The nominations were announced recently, revealing that both artists have clinched an impressive four nominations each for various categories.

The event is scheduled to take place on October 21, 2023, at the BK Arena in Kigali, Rwanda. The awards ceremony is an expected celebration of musical excellence, bringing together artists from across Africa and the world.

The competition between Davido and Burna Boy has intensified with their nominations spanning multiple key categories. Both artists find themselves in contention for the ‘Best Male’, ‘Song of the Year’, ‘Best Live’, ‘Best Collaboration’, ‘Best Artist’, and ‘Album of the Year’ awards.

The full list of nominees was unveiled by the show’s organizers on their official website, creating a wave of excitement and anticipation among fans and industry insiders alike.

In the ‘Best Male’ category, the contenders include not only Davido and Burna Boy but also other talented artists such as Asake, Diamond Platnumz, Didi B, K.O, and Rema. This lineup showcases the incredible diversity and talent within the African music landscape.

The ‘Song of the Year’ category, believed to be one of the most fiercely contested, boasts an array of tracks. Burna Boy’s hit track “Last Last” goes head-to-head with other chart-toppers like Ayra Starr’s “Rush,” Rema’s “Calm Down,” and Fireboy DML’s collaboration with Ed Sheeran on “Peru.” This category alone underscores the tremendous creative output from artists across the continent.

The excitement around the awards ceremony is further fueled by the inclusion of artists from various African nations, representing the rich and diverse musical heritage of the continent. From the Best Newcomer category to the Best Artist awards for specific regions, the nominations highlight the widespread influence and appeal of African music.

Organisers of the Trace Awards are gearing up for an unforgettable event that will not only recognize outstanding musical accomplishments but also provide a platform for artists to come together and celebrate their shared passion for music.

As the anticipation builds, fans and music enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the grand event in Kigali, where the winners will be announced and celebrated for their contributions to the vibrant African music scene. The 2023 Trace Awards are shaping up to be a defining moment for African music, showcasing the power of creativity, collaboration, and artistic expression.