11 countries international students can work the most hours

Studying abroad can be a life-changing experience, offering a unique opportunity to immerse yourself in a new culture, learn from renowned academics, and gain a global perspective. However, studying abroad can be prohibitively expensive, with tuition fees, living expenses, and other costs adding up quickly. To help offset these expenses, many international students seek part-time jobs while pursuing their studies. This can help with finances and provide valuable work experience, skills, and connections in your chosen field.

However, the number of hours international students are allowed to work varies greatly from country to country. While some countries have strict limits on student work hours, others offer more flexible rules, allowing students to work longer and earn a higher income. Understanding these rules and regulations is crucial for international students who want to make the most of their study abroad experience.

Sweden

There is no legal limit on study time or work hours for students, but students are expected to spend at least 40 hours per week on studies. For students who wish to remain in Sweden after graduation, a work permit is required.

Australia

In Australia, student visa holders can work up to 48 hours per two-week period while studying, according to the Department of Home Affairs.

The Government of Australia also confirms that student visa holders have no work restrictions during breaks from their course of study or training.

Finland

Only students from non-EU and non-EEA countries require a work permit. During term time, students can work for up to 25 hours per week, and they are permitted to work full-time during holidays.

Canada

Beginning in Fall 2024, Canada’s updated work hours policy for international students allows up to 24 hours of off-campus employment per week during the school year. Moreover, students can work full-time during scheduled academic breaks.

France

According to Campus France, the French government permits foreign students to work up to 964 hours annually, averaging 21 hours per week. To be eligible, you will need a student resident permit if you are not a European Union national. You will also have to make social security contributions. Additionally, there’s a distinct policy for international students seeking employment within their university. They are allowed to work a maximum of 670 hours from September 1st to June 30th, and up to 300 hours from July 1st to August 31st.

Ireland

Ireland provides flexibility for students enrolled in courses listed under the Interim List of Eligible Programmes (ILEP) to engage in part-time work. Throughout term time, students can work up to 20 hours per week, with this limit increasing to 40 hours during specific vacation periods spanning from June to September and from December 15th to January 15th.

United States

In the United States (US), international students holding a valid F-1 student visa can work up to 20 hours per week on campus. For off-campus employment, eligible students can work up to 20 hours per week while school is in session and full-time during annual breaks and when school is not in session, with certain conditions applying.

Germany

Students from other European Union (EU) or European Economic Area (EEA) countries enjoy similar rights to those of German students. They can work up to 20 hours per week during semesters. Non-EU students have the opportunity to work 120 full days or 240 half days each year without needing consent from the Federal Employment Agency (BA). However, self-employment requires prior approval from the competent Foreigners’ Authority, ensuring it doesn’t interfere with academic pursuits.

New Zealand

Depending on your program, you can take on a part-time job for up to 20 hours per week and work full-time during holidays.

Belgium

International students are required to obtain a work permit and can work for up to 20 hours per week. There are no restrictions on working hours during Christmas, Spring, and Summer breaks.

United Kingdom

According to the United Kingdom’s Council for International Student Affairs (UKCISA), international students with work permission must ensure they do not exceed 10 or 20 hours per week. It’s advised that students verify any work limits set by their university or institution. The UKCISA clarifies that international students can work full-time when class is not in session.

Remember, in-depth research on your specific study-abroad destination is essential. Understanding work regulations allows for financial planning, choosing the right visa, maintaining a balanced student life, and targeting job opportunities, all contributing to a fulfilling time abroad.