Capital Express enhances digital channels for quality services

Capital Express Assurance Limited has expressed its commitment to making life insurance policies more accessible to Nigerians through digital channels.

Bola Odukale, managing director, Capital Express speaking on the platform said the company introduced the Mobile App and USSD channels to make it easy for the insuring public to get life insurance covers and easily process their claims.

She said, “We’ve created and launched our Mobile App for customers to be able to get different life insurance policies, make premium payments, monitor the status of their policies in the company and process their claims faster without walking into our physical branches.

“These platforms are interactive and give our policyholders the opportunity to engage us and seek clarification on things they need to know about their policies with the company.”

By using the USSD code, *347*01#, the managing director said existing customers and intending policyholders can have access to the company’s diverse products from any part of the country.

She also notes that the digital platforms allow the users to renew their policies, lodge any complaint and track all transaction records which are well detailed on the App.”

The Apps, she explained, can be installed on mobile phones from both the App Store (iOS) and Play Store (Android).

As a customer centric organisation, she said, Capital Express ensured that the Apps are user friendly and convenient to use for both old and new customers.

“These two features are targeted at simplifying the process of buying insurance and operating insurance policies without having to visit our office or get worried over engaging with the organization,” she said.

As a forward-looking organisation, she said the company has continued to invest heavily in technology to meet up with the current needs of the insuring public and ensure its customers’ maximum satisfaction.

In line with the industry’s regulator, the National Insurance Commission’s drive to deepen insurance penetration in the country, she said Capital Express has continued to drive participation in life insurance business through technology.

Capital Express Assurance Limited is one of the fastest growing life insurance companies in Nigeria.

The company has tailor-made products designed to meet the life insurance needs of individuals, organizations, governments and different industries in the financial sector.