Meet Ucheoma Amadi, creative designer with unique clothing line

Some people have to wait a lifetime to discover their real purpose in life. But for talented designer, Ucheoma Amadi, founder of Fairy Gorgeous Enterprise, that time came when life presented the opportunity for her while still on a job hunt.

Since then, the young entrepreneur has pursued her passion and turned it into a profitable clothing business through hard work, persistence and creative prowess.

“I developed my fashion skills on the side while searching for a job that would allow me to earn big, live the baby girl life, and still be motivated to impact my world,” she says.

“After attending so much training and acquiring so many skills, I came home one day and got in a conversation with a friend in my neighborhood and realized that I had what people wanted and was busy chasing shadows. Then I decided to launch out and share my knowledge,” she adds.

Today as a designer, her creativity and style have become highly sought-after.

The young entrepreneur and Glory Okenwa – her co-founder raised about N500,000 from their savings to kick-start the business.

The business currently has five full-time employees and several part-time employees who are employed when the need arises.

Since starting the business, Fairy Gorgeous Enterprise has grown consistently and has diversified into training and mentorship.

“We have got our physical space where we do our production, training, and most of our consultations,” she says.

The microbiologist-turned-entrepreneur says the business source its fabrics locally.

The young entrepreneur notes that the business plans to acquire a larger workspace to accommodate more students undergoing its training in the short run.

She adds that her business also plans to launch an online showroom for its clients. “We are currently working on securing and furnishing a larger space, to accommodate more students and create more jobs. We are also working on our online platform to service our virtual clients.”

In the long run, she states that Fairy Gorgeous plans to open outlets in other major cities across the country to expand its operation.

Speaking on the Nigerian fashion industry, she says opportunities still abound despite it being highly saturated, noting that with creativity one can leverage and scale with an early-stage business in the space.

Speaking on the major challenges confronting her business, she says that the high cost of fabrics has remained the major hurdle for the business, coupled with funding and brand-building visibility.

“Like every start-up, we are challenged with funding, brand building and visibility.”

“We regularly attend training, invite consultants to assess us, and submit to coaching and mentorship. We are also looking to secure grants and investments in the near future.”

On her advice to other entrepreneurs, she says “It is not going to be easy in the beginning but who says it is meant to be? After proper planning or the most you can do, weigh the possible risks involved and reduce the amount you can; just start.”

“You do not need money to start a business. Experience is more valuable at the beginning than financial investments. Assess your business from time to time and celebrate your little wins,” she advises.

“Be open to feedback, criticism, and mentorship. You will be just fine,” she adds.