Lagos Fashion Fair, Africa Fashion Week Nigeria return in grand style September

Fashion lovers, designers, industry experts and fashion enthusiasts are in for a special treat as two Nigerian powerhouses, Lagos Fashion Fair Exhibition and Africa Fashion Week Nigeria combine forces to host their events together in September at the prestigious Eko Hotel and Suites on the 7th to the 9th of September.

This historic partnership finds founder of Africa Fashion Week Nigeria, Princess Ronke Ademiluyi teaming up with Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Lagos Fashion Fair, Ayo Olugbade combining forces to host their events together in a never-before-seen collaboration that is set to change the face of fashion shows in Nigeria. Both brands are returning in grand style for their 8th edition.

The goal of the Lagos Fashion Fair Expo powered by Atlantic Exhibition is to give the perfect opportunity for fashion lovers to connect with fashion vendors from all over the country.

The Lagos Fashion Fair is set to connect fashion vendors with retailers in order to create new distribution channels for fashion entrepreneurs.

Africa Fashion Week Nigeria is an indigenous fashion platform created as a sister event to Africa Fashion Week London, the biggest festival of African fashion in the United Kingdom (UK) and set up to showcase the best of Nigeria and Africa’s emerging creative design talents.

As African fashion continues to dominate the Global fashion space, this year’s event promises to be at the forefront of promotion of African indigenous textiles, colours and fashion with the sole aim of showcasing African creatives on a global stage

This year the LFF and AFWN combined event will be give fashion consumers, fashion industry professionals, trendsetters, stylists, models and designers the chance to shop at discounted rates, create business relationships, establish networks with both home and international brands and

The event will showcase some of the best of Nigeria’s emerging designers, AdirestylesNG,

Ego by Ego, Fashion by Ashani, HardleySeen,

KaffyKreate, PnJofficial, Dushin Craft and Max Chidera Official to mention a few, joining us this year on the Pan African runway are Nivaldo Thierry from Mozambique, YawsCreations from The Gambia and Hortense Mbea Afroplan from Ethiopia.

And that’s not all, the 3-day event taking place at the Eko Hotel on the 7th to 9th September will feature industry experts from around the world and an Adire workshop by Adire Oodua Textile Hub with Actor and Celebrity Designer Kunle Afolayan showcasing his Kunle Kembe Adire collection.

Lined up to light up the fashion runway and exhibition includes exciting attractions carefully packaged for the attendees expected to converge in Lagos for this year’s event. Apart from providing a platform for building fashion designers to expand their businesses and connect with a global market, attendees at this year’s event will enjoy a series of non-stop fashion moments including a masterclass session by serial entrepreneur Toyin Lawani, who will offer a refreshingly different fashion experience to all fashion lovers and enthusiasts craving for a breath of fresh air in the Nigerian fashion space.