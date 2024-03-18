Samuel Oshevire: Serial entrepreneur and tech promoter

Samuel Olabode Oshevire is the chairman and chief executive officer of Shevilon Group and Orion Technologies.

He is a well-versed multifaceted professional with passion for entrepreneurship and an accomplished executive with over a decade of specialised experience growing and managing businesses.

Samuel possesses interdisciplinary experience, having worked in the engineering and technology sectors.

He is reputed for working on key construction projects in engineering and the oil and gas sector. He is a venture builder and a pioneer of two businesses.

Over his decade long career, he has worked with a broad range of organisations from startups to enterprises and have moved through the ranks all the way upstream.

He brings a wealth of experience to Shevilon Group and Orion Technologies from companies such as CFE Construction and Daewoo Engineering and Construction.

A thoroughbred professional with a diverse skill set. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Benin and an MBA from the National Open University of Nigeria.

Also, he is certified project manager, digital marketer, full stack developer, and

a trained web developer with extensive skills and prowess in technology & marketing related activities.

Driven by a vision to create value and foster growth, Samuel founded Shevilon Resources Limited, an engineering, construction, design, procurement, and project management consulting company in the year 2019.

Additionally, he established other ventures under the Shevilon Group umbrella, including Shevilon Property Development Company Limited, Orion Logistics and Technology Company Limited, Shevi’s Place Unisex Beauty Salon, and Shevilon Tek Procurement and General Resources Company.

Committed to positive societal impact and national development, he aims to provide employment, solutions to national growth, empowerment, and growth opportunities.

According to him, he constantly seeks partnership to further expand and elevate the impact of his businesses and enterprises.

In his leisure time, Samuel says he enjoys engaging in intellectual exercises such as playing table tennis, chess, and golf.