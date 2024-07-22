Dr. Chamberlain S. Peterside, Executive Chairman, Xcellon Capital Advisors: Visionary entrepreneur, strategic thinker and innovative professional par excellence

His professional background is quite diverse, both in terms of geography and activities. He obtained a PhD in Economics from Friendship University, Moscow, Russia in 1992. After that, he worked as a business and financial consultant for foreign investors who were looking to enter the newly emerging Eastern European markets. Later on, Peterside joined Merrill Lynch, the largest Investment Bank on Wall Street, where he served as a Certified Financial Manager and Investment Advisor in the Global Private Client Group. There, he interacted with high-net-worth and institutional clients on capital markets, financial planning, asset, and risk management.

Peterside then shifted to international financial advisory services and eventually arrived in Nigeria in 2007. From then on, he served as a member of the Rivers State Economic Advisory Council (2007-2015) and concurrently served as the Commissioner for Finance (2011-2015). When his tenure ended, he transitioned back to the private sector and began working as the Executive Chairman of Xcellon Capital Advisors in Lagos.

As Executive Chairman of Xcellon Capital Advisors, Chamberlain S. Peterside ensures that business growth strategies are built on putting clients first, having sound knowledge of the global market and local operating environment, valuing the team, creating a conducive work environment, and balancing their aspirations with the well-being of the community. According to Peterside, “Our operating strategy is built on certain key principles and value systems. We strive to always put the client first. We tailor our services with sound knowledge of the global market, taking cognizance of the local operating environment. We value our team immensely and seek to provide a conducive work environment that is productive and healthy for growth. We are very conscious of the peculiarities of the communities we exist and operate in. So, we try to balance our aspirations with the well-being of a larger society. These attributes help us stay focused and effective, knowing that our success is a journey and not a destination”.

Peterside’s managerial acumen is top-notch, and this has helped Xcellon Capital Advisors to improve and grow as an organization and professionals. The company strives to deliver top-notch value to clients to the best of their ability. “We are relentless in seeking to improve and grow both as an organization and as professionals. Our existence and growth are a work in progress. Our prime objective is to deliver top-notch value to clients to the best of our ability. When our clients are happy, then we are successful. But like Oliver Twist, we never stop learning and pushing ourselves. We also pride ourselves in navigating and surviving the delicate operating terrain in Nigeria, with its attendant uncertainties and unique market conditions. Our emphasis on continuous learning and improvement through constant research and analytical thought leadership process enables us to stay ahead of the curve. Our reward is not necessarily the financial benefits but also the satisfaction that we can add value and help clients meet their needs”.

Comparing Nigerian professionals to their foreign counterparts in terms of quality service delivery, Peterside believes that foreign professionals do not necessarily outperform their Nigerian counterparts. He noted that productivity is based on self and corporate discipline, trust, transparency, and work ethics.

However, all organisations face challenges that are not only peculiar to the Nigerian business environment or the financial sector, which can often lead to companies derailing their corporate focus and ethos. “We all face daunting challenges just as most other companies that operate in Nigeria or the financial sector. The trend in recent years has been quite unfavorable. According to recent data from the IMF, Nigeria’s GDP declined by half in the last 9 years. That has been a major hit for all types and sizes of companies. The challenges can often lead to companies derailing their corporate focus and ethos. We are partners and actively participate in the activities of the UN Global Compact, which seeks to prescribe a broad range of rules and values that are ethical, socially, and environmentally conscious for companies around the world. We have gone a step further to develop the Xcellon Principles. It is built on our core values and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). This helps us to stay well-grounded and guided. We do recognize that we are part of society and don’t operate in a vacuum. So, our interest as a corporate entity must be compliant with the right governance principles and extant regulations, taking cognizance of other stakeholders, including the staff, clients, and the community at large. Those are key metrics to measure our success,” he stated.

While giving advice to young professionals, the CEO shared his thoughts: “My simple advice to young professionals is to have a long-term focus and develop a growth mindset. Seek to improve every day, no matter how minimal. Try to determine your passion – that thing you are willing to work for, free of charge. Then give it your all. You are likely to succeed in it, ultimately but not so fast.”

“Don’t give up if things don’t work out as quickly or how you may wish. Remember, as was once said, success is 10% inspiration and 90% perspiration. Thomas Edison conducted his experiment over a thousand times before he invented the electric bulb. So, your power of resilience and persistence can make a world of difference.”

“Difficulties and challenges will always come, but that’s okay. Try again and never give up. It’s even better if you find the job you like or like the job you do. Trust in God, and don’t let go. Be guided by your faith and strong belief that some of your actions might not yield desired results immediately. At least you will learn from your mistakes.”

“Build a network of people who care and can support you. Be willing to help and serve, even if you aren’t called upon. Remain determined, be alive, and stay out of trouble. You will surely get there. Remember, success is how you define it, ” he stated