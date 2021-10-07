Awosika, Adesakin urge youths to leverage technological innovations

Ibukun Awosika, immediate past board chairman of First Bank Plc has urged Nigerian youths to shun all forms of temptations to make money illegally but instead leverage technology innovations to address societal problems while creating wealth. .

Awosika gave this advice while speaking recently at the 6th edition of the Smart Stewards annual summit which was held on Sept 25th in Lagos.

The former chairman in her keynote address to summit participants, buttressed that diligence, the right mindset, quality information, and a positive approach are critical ingredients for building a sustainable financial future. She enjoined them to build with discipline and maintain focus at all times.

Also speaking, Sola Adesakin, summit convener, chartered accountant and personal finance expert said the theme ‘Future: The Fusion of Technology and Wealth’ is apt, even at a time when national, individual, and family incomes across the world are dwindling.

Adesakin and other speakers reiterated that the business of the future will demand that everyone leverage technology.

“We are in a new dispensation where a great percentage of the world’s wealth can be earned virtually. The responsibility, therefore, lies with us as individuals to position rightly. We must be visionary and take our destiny into our hands and not leave it in the hands of anybody. Not even the government,” she said.

The wealth coach further added that the days of relying on just degrees and certificates were over and urged graduates, as well as those who want to succeed, to develop high in-demand skills, so as to remain relevant in today’s competitive marketplace.