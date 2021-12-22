94 Nigerians among 2021 Unicaf University Master’s graduates

Ninety-four Nigerians are among 463 students from 62 countries who have successfully completed their online Master’s programmes from Unicaf University, Zambia – one of the campuses of the pan-African Unicaf University network.

The 94 professionals from Nigeria, who were awarded the degree in the following disciplines; Master in Education, Master of Laws (LLM), Master of Business Administration, Master of Science in Healthcare Management, Master of Science in Managerial Psychology, and Master of Science in Web Design and Development.

Speaking at the virtual ceremony, which was presented internationally through the Unicaf University social media, Felix Mutati, Minister of Technology and Science of the Republic of Zambia, said that the future of the world is grounded in technology.

Unicaf University, he stated, ‘has demonstrated that it is poised to greatly contribute to the digital transformation, through the adoption and application of science, technology, and innovation.”

Mpazi Sinjela, a professor and chancellor of Unicaf University Zambia, congratulated the graduates and underlined the importance of lifelong learning while saying that “the solutions to national and global problems are to be discovered in the continuous study, research and application of the acquired knowledge.”

Similarly, Christine Phiri Mushibwe vice-chancellor of the University in her address said that Unicaf University predicted the change of the wind and embraced technology to change the way of teaching and learning long before the pandemic.

“Whilst others are still adopting and adapting to the new situation, forced into change by the 4th Industrial Revolution and the pandemic, ours is a well-established course, paved by choice and not just necessity,” she said in a statement.

Also, Kevin Andrews, vice-chancellor federal of Unicaf University announced that Unicaf University at the Federal level has signed the UN Sustainable Development Goals accord, and will focus on the provision of quality education, fostering decent work opportunities and economic growth, and reducing inequalities.

Andrews said that the University was a finalist in the UN-sponsored Green Gown International Awards on Sustainability Institutions in 2021 and has gained membership of the advance HE – the single agency of the higher education sector for the promotion of equality, diversity, excellence in teaching and learning, as well as the best practice in University leadership and governance.

Unicaf University is the only African University member of Advance HE, which is a demonstrable seal of quality.

Representing international graduating students at the ceremony, Solomon Okhifoh from Nigeria thanked the University’s distinguished academics for their continuous support and guidance, and fellow students from across the globe for their beneficial sharing of knowledge and insight, which made the learning journey even more interesting.

Okhifoh said that Unicaf University can further develop Africa’s potential, and help Africans take their rightful place in the world.

“The high quality of education we have received has prepared us to become the kind of efficient and effective managers of people and resources that Africa has long-awaited.”

He called upon his fellow graduates to adhere to the values they

were taught and show the world that they are the products of a great University.