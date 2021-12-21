Governor Abiodun to deliver convocation lecture at Mountain Top University

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State is expected to deliver a lecture that will proffer solution to issues pertaining faith and knowledge as it affects education sector at the second and third combined convocation lecture of Mountain Top University, Ogun State.

Abiodun will be delivering the lecture with the theme: ‘Nexus Between Faith, Knowledge and Resilience at the convocation scheduled for Thursday, 23rd December, 2022 at the university multi-purpose hall.

Elijah Ayolabi, vice chancellor of the university, who disclosed this at the pre- convocation press conference held recently at the school, said the University from its inception has been geared towards the use of excellent technological facilities for learning and research.

He said this has played an important role in overcoming the challenges posed by the outbreak of Covid-19.

Ayolabi said the challenge posed by the Covid-19 pandemic though unplanned, did not meet the University unprepared as the University was swift to spring into action with online lectures, virtual practical classes and course assessments.

He said programmes such ‘Every Student a Musician,’ is one of the programmes peculiar only to the University as it provides opportunities for every student of the University to acquire skills and knowledge of playing at least one musical instrument.

He further said that through the Centre for Entrepreneurship and Development Studies (CEDGS) students have been imbued with the requisite skills and vocations needed to survive in this present world.

According to Ayolabi, the University has 20 programmes fully accredited, and has gotten the National Universities Commission (NUC) approval to run new programmes such as Cyber security, Software Engineering, Fine and Applied Arts, Industrial Chemistry, Physics with Electronics, Geology, Finance, and Securities & Investment.

He said the citadel of learning is proud to release 342 morally sound top-rate graduates of distinction who have been found worthy both in learning and character, to the human resources development of national, continental and global workforce.

Aside the convocation lecture, other activities scheduled for the 5-day programme, which will take place between 19th and December 23rd include honourary doctorate degree to be conferred on Folashade Elizabeth Olukoya, wife of the Chancellor and general overseer, Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries Worldwide. She will be conferred with the Honorary Degree of Doctor of Letters (D.Litt.).

Giving a breakdown of the figures for the second and third combined convocation, Ayolabi said that a total of 342 graduands at the undergraduate level made up of 169 in the 2019/2020 and 173 from the 2020/2021 academic sessions respectively, will receive their degrees certificates.

The vice-chancellor said that a total of 45 students would be awarded first-class degrees, 17 students from the 2019/2020 academic session and another 28 students from the 2020/2021 academic session respectively.

A breakdown of the other classes of degrees shows that in the 2019/2020 academic session, 82 in the Second Class (Honours) Upper Division; 63 in Second Class (Honours) Lower Division while seven graduands fall under the Third Class (Honours) category.

In the 2020/2021 academic session 82 for the Second Class (Honours) Upper Division, 57 for the Second Class (Honours) lower-division while 06 graduands fall under the Third Class (Honours) category.