How to apply for 2024/25 Commonwealth scholarships

The Commonwealth Scholarship and Fellowship Plan (CSFP) is now open for applications for the 2024/2025 academic year for Nigerian students who are interested in pursuing postgraduate studies in the United Kingdom.

This was obtained in a press release by the Federal ministry of education.

This scholarship is set to offer opportunity for Nigerian students to gain advanced knowledge and skills in their chosen fields and contribute to their country’s development.

Applicants are advised to adhere to the guidelines provided and ensure that all required documents are submitted, in order to position themselves favourably for consideration in the programs which is highly competitive.

Application process

Prospective candidates are to visit the following websites to access the application forms and additional information:

Commonwealth Masters Scholarships:

Commonwealth PhD Scholarships:

cscuk.fcdo.gov.uk/scholarships/commonwealth-phd-scholarships-for-least-developed-countries-and-fragile-states/

Eligibility criteria

When applying for the Commonwealth Scholarship and Fellowship Plan (CSFP) for the 2024/2025 academic year, applicants must meet several key requirements and adhere to specific guidelines.

For Masters candidates

Applicants should have obtained either a First Class or a Second Class Upper Division in their first degree.

For PhD candidates

Applicants with a Second Class Lower Division in their first degree are eligible to apply. Additionally, PhD applicants must include a supporting statement from a UK university.

All applicants must possess a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) discharge or exemption certificate.

One of the primary prerequisites is that applicants must secure at least two admissions from UK universities before they are eligible to apply for the scholarship. This criterion ensures that candidates have already been accepted into reputable academic institutions, thus strengthening their application for the scholarship.

In addition to securing admissions, applicants are required to complete the online application form. It is imperative that before final submission, candidates print out their completed application forms. This step is crucial as it allows applicants to keep a physical record of their submission, which may be necessary for future reference or in the event of any discrepancies.

Another important aspect of the application process is that there are no fees associated with it. The CSFP application process is entirely free of charge, and applicants are strongly advised to avoid paying any fees. This policy underscores the scholarship’s commitment to accessibility and ensures that all eligible candidates, regardless of their financial circumstances, can apply without any undue burden.

The application process is time-sensitive, with the online portal opening on the 10th of September 2024 and closing on Tuesday, the 15th of October 2024. Applicants are encouraged to complete and submit their applications well before the deadline to avoid any last-minute issues and to ensure their application is considered.

By following these guidelines and meeting the specified requirements, applicants can enhance their chances of securing a scholarship that will enable them to pursue advanced studies in the United Kingdom.