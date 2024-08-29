Global Wissen Consult partners universities on digital education in S/South Nigeria

Oscar Nwokeji and Natalie Sundelin, founders of Global Wissen Consult at the launch of the universal platform in Lagos

Global Wissen Consult, one of the leading providers of digital entrepreneurship education and skills development, has partnered with Babcock University and Trinity University to expand digital entrepreneurship education in South-South Nigeria.

Oscar Nwokeji, Co-founder of the organisation, described the development as strategic expansion into the region, saying it marks a milestone in the company’s mission to broaden its educational impact.

He said: “Having successfully established a strong presence in Abuja, where it serves 90% of private schools, Global Wissen Consult is now extending its expertise to South-South Nigeria through these prestigious collaborations.

“This partnership represents a major step in bringing advanced digital entrepreneurship education to a new region, furthering the company’s goal of empowering Nigerian youth with the skills needed for today’s work economy.

“Our commitment to fostering digital entrepreneurship and providing essential skills training is at the core of what we do.

According to him, partnering with Babcock University and Trinity University is a significant achievement that allows the organisation to expand its reach and impact, helping students across South-South Nigeria prepare for successful careers in a digital world.

The partners said the collaboration will integrate Global Wissen Consult’s innovative digital entrepreneurship programs into the curricula of both universities, enhancing the educational opportunities available to students and contributing to the region’s growth as a centre of digital skills and innovation.

He added: “Global Wissen Consult remains dedicated to its mission of empowering young Nigerians and looks forward to the transformative outcomes this new venture will bring.

“Global Wissen Consult is a premier provider of digital entrepreneurship education, specialising in equipping students and professionals with the skills needed for success in today’s digital economy.

“With a focus on innovation, practical training, and career readiness, Global Wissen Consult is committed to empowering individuals across Nigeria to excel in their professional pursuits.”