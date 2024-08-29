Nigeria’s digital ecosystem relies on PPIF to bridge policy gap, says Okafor

The Participatory Policy Implementation Framework (PPIF) has been described by the GIZ/Digital Transformation Center (DTC) Nigeria as a policy document capable of bridging policy gap, and which can enhance accountability and collaboration in Nigeria’s digital ecosystem.

The PPIF was developed by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), in collaboration with the GIZ/Digital Transformation Center (DTC) Nigeria, and handed over to the Ministry of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy recently for upscaling at federal level.

It is also expected that the policy framework will be implemented in pilot programs at the state level to promote socialisation and adoption. This framework emphasises inclusive, sustainable, and human-centric digital growth, principles that resonate strongly with Nigeria’s priorities in the digital economy,” Frank Okafor, program manager, Green and Digital Economy and European Union Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, stated.

According to Okafor, the European Union’s commitment to digital transformation is deeply rooted in the Commission’s development framework on digitalisation across the continent. “Our Digital Compass 2030 strategy aims to create a digitally skilled population, robust digital infrastructures, and a secure, sustainable digital environment. These objectives align seamlessly with the goals of the NSA and NDLF.”

According to him, the framework will facilitate inclusive, transparent, and effective implementation of national policies and strategies at sub-national level. He stated further that the PPIF is deeply rooted in the principles of stakeholder engagement and collaborative governance that aims to bridge the gap between policy formulation and execution.

He disclosed further that the framework was developed by actively involving diverse stakeholders, including state and non-state actors, private sector, and local communities, at both national and sub-national levels. According to him, a structured methodology that incorporates a review of existing frameworks and the adaptation of international best practices was applied.

“The importance of the PPIF in ensuring inclusivity and collaboration in the implementation of policies presents immense benefits to people, businesses, and the country. It also includes increased transparency and accountability in policy development and implementation processes and building trust between government institutions and citizens,” Okafor stated.

The Digital Transformation Center (DTC) Nigeria is jointly funded by the European Union and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and it is implemented by Deutsche Gesellschaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH.

The project focuses on digitalisation, innovation, and entrepreneurship, which aims to contribute to the improvement of the capacity of the Nigerian economy to utilise digital innovations for growth, and to build a thriving and inclusive digital innovation ecosystem.