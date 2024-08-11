PPIF to enhance accountability in digital policy creation – GIZ/DTC

The Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) and Digital Transformation Center (DTC) Nigeria has disclosed that the newly developed Participatory Policy Implementation Framework (PPIF) would enhance accountability, and sustain policies of Nigeria’s digital economy.

The GIZ/DTC also disclosed that the framework, which was recently handed over to the ministry of communications, innovation & digital economy, also aims to strengthen the effectiveness and empowerment of policies, and ensure a robust and inclusive digital policy implementation.

It stated further that the policy document was developed through a series of design sprints and focus group sessions at both national and sub-national levels, involving key stakeholders from diverse sectors.

“The PPIF will not just be handed over; a socialisation session will be conducted at the sub-national level with policy actors from the public, private, and civil society sectors to guide effectively utilising this framework in implementing key digital policies in their states,” Thuweba Diwani, head of project, GIZ/DTC Nigeria, stated while speaking on the importance of the framework during the handover.

According to Diwani, the initiative represents a major step forward in Nigeria’s journey towards a digitally inclusive future. She stated further that the DTC Nigeria is co-funded by the European Union and the German federal ministry for economic cooperation and development (BMZ) and is implemented by Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit GmbH (GIZ).

Faruk Yusuf Yabo, permanent secretary, ministry of communications, innovation and digital economy, stated that with the new policy framework, the ministry looks forward to enhanced collaboration between regulators, the public sector, and the private sector.

“The stakeholders who contributed to developing this crucial policy document have demonstrated dedication and expertise, which have been instrumental in realising this vision. This vision involves creating a participatory policy-making process at both federal and state levels,” Yabo stated.

Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, DG/CEO, NITDA, emphasised the framework’s role in fostering economic growth and employment. He stated further that the PPIF will help sub-nationals apply the country’s digital policies to create more employment opportunities and grow the economy.

“We are implementing that framework within the ecosystem with an ambitious target of achieving 95 percent digital literacy by 2030,” Abdullahi stated.

Markus Wauschkuhn, coordinator, sustainable economic development cluster (SEDEC), stated that when stakeholders are actively involved in the implementation of policies, those policies become sustainable and relevant across diverse contexts.