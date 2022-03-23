Tom Tom ‘Breathe for It’ summit drives youth creativity, musical talent hunt

Tom Tom, a candy brand from Cadbury Nigeria Plc (a part of Mondelēz International), as part of its efforts to champion and encourage youth creativity has officially announced calls for registration in its inaugural ‘Breathe for It’ summit.

The event, which has been tagged, “Music: Africa’s New Export”, is scheduled to hold on Thursday 24 March, as a virtual gathering, during which industry experts will share professional advice and tips for succeeding in the music industry.

“This is part of our efforts to fulfil our commitment to grow the future of the Nigerian economy and give to our society. We have identified music as a key export from Nigeria and seek to help the youth thrive in their identified passion points,” said Yimika Adeboye, managing director, Cadbury West Africa.

“The public should expect a lot of more fun and excitement, as we’ve only just begun. We encourage everyone to register and participate in this event.”

Morolake Emokpaire, the category lead (Gum and Candy) in West Africa, expanded further on the decision to champion this engagement, stating that individuals looking to participate are expected to register for the #tomtombreathesummit for free.

“Before zeroing on music as a passion point, Tom Tom noted the versatility and greatness of the Nigerian youth in other key areas which are tech, sports, dance, and other areas that we explored when we initially commenced the ‘Breathe for it’ challenge. But in taking our learnings, music came out more strongly and we decided to focus squarely on music and thus the ‘Breathe for it’ campaign was launched,” Emokpaire said.

According to her, the journey began when the brand signed Rema on. Hence, she opined that the brand wanted the youth to remember that no matter the challenge, they can breathe deeply, see their way through and come out on top. “Everyone looking to enhance their knowledge of the entertainment industry should visit the website of Event Brite to register for #tomtombreathesummit,” Emokpaire said.

The announcement of the summit comes after Tom Tom signed an upcoming artiste and winner of the “Breathe for It” Verse Challenge, Mani Lapussh, as its Tom Tom Boy in February, which guarantees Mani Lapussh feature a song with popular Nigerian musical artiste, Rema.

The Breathe for It Summit will also serve as the premiere for Mani Lapussh’s and Rema’s new song collaboration. Participants at the summit will enjoy an exclusive listening session before the song is released across all music streaming platforms.

The “Breathe for It” campaign was introduced in 2021 to help the younger generation build capacity in a key passion area – music. The campaign, through which Cadbury has signed two artists – Rema and Mani Lapussh – as Brand Ambassador and Tom Tom Boy, respectively, promises to deliver more exciting activities for Nigeria’s youth.