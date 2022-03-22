Linkage Assurance, FBN, NEM emerge winners of CIIN Talent Hunt

Staff of Linkage Assurance Plc, FBN General Insurance and NEM Insurance Plc have emerged winners of the maiden edition of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN) talent hunt held in Lagos.

The institute created the ‘Talent Hunt’ for promoting insurance awareness, intellectual prowess and gender equality in the industry.

“It is meant to showcase the intellectual capabilities of the next generation of insurance practitioners and at the same time help boost insurance adoption, Muftau Oyegunle, president and chairman of Council, CIIN said.

The winners Jamiu Nurudeen Adewale of Linkage Assurance Plc will be the Institute’s Ambassador for Insurance for the next one year. Anjorin Olugbenga a staff of FBN General Insurance Limited came second, while Olanrenrewaju Olaseni Favour of NEM Insurance emerged third position.

Oyegunle said the Talent Night would replace the Miss Insurance Pageantry Programme, as it will be held annually.

Read also: Partnerships, tech, innovative products will drive insurance penetration- Orimolade

“If you watch what happened this night, the purpose is achieved. The younger generation in the insurance industry, the underwriters, staffs are all involved and those are people we want to listen to because the future we talk about belongs to them”

“I am so happy that it is turning out this way. It is going to be an annual event; it is replacing the Miss Insurance totally. The idea is to test their idea and knowledge of insurance and that is what the question is all about and they can represent us any day any time as insurance practitioners.”

“The Insurance companies sponsored their staff to participate, 10 to 12 companies registered which for us is a good start. We have to make noise from this one to let the other insurance companies that are not here know what we are doing and we are serious about it. More people will be interested in this than miss insurance.”