Sofri partners CarePay to commemorate Independence Day with discounted healthcare services

Sofri, a financial product of Links Microfinance Bank (member, DLM Capital Group), in partnership with CarePay, a healthcare fintech in commemoration of Nigeria’s 62nd Independence celebration is offering Nigerians, discounts up to 37.5percent on healthcare services.

In partnership with CarePay, Sofri will provide all its Mastercard debit card users up to 37.5percent discounts at over 300 CarePay healthcare provider locations across Nigeria.

Some of the participating healthcare providers include MedPlus, HealthPlus, Synlab, Smile 360 Dental, Reddington Hospital Group, Outreach Hospital Group, Lily Hospital Group, Paelon memorial, Subol hospital, Bee-Hees Hospital, Exclusive Dental, Amara Medicare, Shield specialist hospitals, Pure Snow Dental, Bethel Dental, Optilens eye clinic and many more.

Sofri is a one-stop-shop digital bank with a vision to become an enabler of financial liberty as well as providing easy access to financial products.

The Managing Director of Sofri, Funsho Idowu, stated that the discounted healthcare services are part of the corporate social responsibility initiative of Sofri towards fostering increased accessibility and affordability of healthcare services for Nigerians.

“It is very disheartening to find that many Nigerians cannot afford the healthcare services they need so we have partnered with CarePay to offer our Sofri Mastercard debit cardholders up to 37.5%discount on the CarePay discount card preferred provider network beginning from 1st October. This is a bold CSR project for our brand, and we are committed to making a significant impact on the healthcare and wellbeing of our customers.

CarePay’s Managing Director, Yomi Sule, remarked that the brand is delighted to work with Sofri to offer Nigerians affordable healthcare services in celebration of Nigeria’s Independence.

“There is no minimum spend and requirement and the discounts apply to all services and medical products offered by the healthcare merchants,” he further explained.

To access the offer, customers must download the Sofri app, sign up for a Sofri debit card, and visit the brand’s social media (@banksofri) to access the list of CarePay healthcare merchant locations they can visit around them.

Sofri offers loans, savings, investment, and payment services to all Nigerians. CarePay’s healthcare discount business model allows financial services enterprises to embed healthcare benefits such as discounts, cashbacks, and telehealth into their value proposition to drive affordability of healthcare services for their customers and brand loyalty for the enterprises.