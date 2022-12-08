Sahara Group commits to greening its operations across Africa, Europe others

Leading energy and infrastructure conglomerate, Sahara Group says it is greening its businesses across Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East as part of its commitment to promote sustainability.

At the unveiling of its 2021 sustainability report, Temitope Shonubi, an executive director at Sahara Group, said the company’s was addressing its sustinability targets through continuous review of its operations and impact

“At Sahara Group, we are more than a business. We inspire a green efficient future for generations by making a difference responsibly through every thought, plan, action, and reaction,” he said.

Shonubi said Sahara Group had taken purposeful actions to better control its sources of greenhouse gas emissions, enhanced the efficiency of the Group’s power consumption and managed its environmental footprint in accordance with globally accepted best practices.

According to him, in 2021, Sahara effectively managed its impact within host communities establishing acceptable and consistent standards to initiate and implement sustainable community development programs.

“Further, through our employee volunteer program, we also give our employees the opportunity to be fully engaged and contribute meaningfully to community development.

More than 170 Sahara employees from Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East have devoted over 15,000 hours of volunteer service to the Foundation’s sustainable development projects,” he added.

Ejiro Gray, Director, Governance and Sustainability at Sahara Group said the ideals of social responsibility, environmental impact management as well as transparent and accountable governance underscore the Sahara Group’s sustainability initiatives.

Sahara continually seeks ways to improve energy efficiency in its operations, reduce emissions from its power plants, preserve biodiversity, manage its waste in a sustainable manner, and install a culture of environmental stewardship in its employees, Gray said.

“In 2021, for instance, one of our businesses utilised our Intelligent Data Box (IDB), which independently analyses energy consumption, thereby increasing our energy efficiency and lowering losses in a quantifiable manner. Additionally, investments were made in energy-saving light bulbs (LED) and awareness was raised regarding the need for more efficient energy/power usages,” she said.

Gray said the above had continued to translate into positive results across the Group’s power operations.

“All of these are clearly indicators of our resolve to track our energy consumption at every level and to incorporate efficiency into the way we generate and use power. In addition, as part of our efforts to preserve biodiversity, we planted over 1,000 trees in different communities across Nigeria during the reporting period, with plans to embark on large-scale tree planting in subsequent years,” she added.

Gray further explained that the Sahara Foundation, which is the energy conglomerate’s social sustainability vehicle, had remained resolute in its commitment to touching lives and livelihoods, through its focus on ensuring a sustainable environment and energy access.

She stated: “The Sahara Green Life Initiative, Catch Them Young & Curious (CTYC)/ Sahara Science Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (Sahara STEAMers) Programme, Sahara Technical Regenerator Program (STRP), Africa Renewable Energy Forum, and Sahara Impact Fund that provides seed funding for young African social innovators are some of the programs implemented during the period under review.”