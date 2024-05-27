Royal Electronics launches new products in Nigeria

Royal Electronics has launched five product categories into the Nigerian market ranging from air-conditioners, refrigerators, in-built kitchen units, washing machines, and Google TV.

These products include Royal Penrose Air conditioner, Royal Refrigerators (Peerless & Titan Series), Royal Washing Machines, Royal Google TV, and Royal Kitchen In-built (Microwave oven, dishwasher, hoods, and hobs).

Read also: Bruhm launches tech-driven electronics in Nigeria, targets West African market

Speaking at the unveiling of new products event themed, ‘The Next Generation of Electronics Technology is coming!’ held in Lagos, Pranab Srivastava, brand manager at Royal Electronics said the Royal Penrose air-conditioner was revealed as the first of its kind in Nigeria; with 20 years warranty on its inverter compressor.

“The compressor starts within 45 seconds between 0-46 seconds, your room is stark cool,” he said. “We are thinking about climate change hence this is the first AC in Nigeria with a 180-degree spinning wind cooling and intelligent dusting switch,” he said.

He said the Royal Peerless side-by-side refrigerator has a 550-liter new design peerless series with four doors, it has inverter technology, a multi-flow air system, total no-frost, humidity, and electronic control.

“Royal Titan 9000 series side-by-side refrigerator’s features include inverter technology, humidity control, metal cooling system, total no-frost, and antibacterial system,” Srivastava said.

Speaking about the dishwasher, he said it has a one to 24-hour delay start, a free-standing dishwasher, a 14-place setting, and the third cutlery drawer has an adjustable basket with a basket handle.

“The Royal built-in oven has 78 liters and manual control with grill,” he said, adding that the Royal Built-In Gas Hob in both 75 cm and 60 cm built has an in-gas hob, flame safety device.

Read also: Samsung, NHDA to boost production of electronics in Nigeria

Fab Uzor, executive director of corporate services at SIMS Nigeria Limited said with the introduction of these new products, Nigerians are set to be taken to a completely new dimension in consumer experience.