Samsung, NHDA to boost production of electronics in Nigeria

Samsung Electronics Africa has announced a collaboration with New Home Distribution Africa Limited (NHDA) to assemble its electronics in Nigeria.

This partnership aims to boost local production of the firm’s products in the country and reduce costs for Nigerians. This was disclosed during a recent media tour of the assembly plant in Lagos State.

Ajay David, Director of Consumer Electronic Business West Africa, emphasised that Samsung is conscious of the quality and design of its products.

“These factors are crucial for replication in countries like Nigeria. Recognising the need for a robust partner with experience in manufacturing and assembling consumer electronics, we sought out a collaboration with NHDA,” he said.

According to David, the collaboration will help grow local electronics production by leveraging their manufacturing expertise and product knowledge. The alliance will cover a range of electronics, such as televisions, air conditioners, and various home appliances, at the NHDA assembly plant in Lagos.

Chika Nnadoie, Head of Marketing Samsung Electronics West Africa, noted, “Our partnership will reduce the cost of the product, making it better for consumers to buy our product. At least 15 percent of the cost burden will be cut off. Also, this will make our product more available to more people.”

“NHDA is known for its presence all over Nigeria. With our partnership with Samsung, which is known for its brand and products, we are sure to bring better quality to the consumer market,” Maneeshi Nanda, Managing Director, New Home Africa Limited, added.