Polaris Digitech, Google partnership to boost business visibility

As more Nigerian organisations continue to embrace the digital space for business optimisation, bridging the location visibility challenge is a critical digital solution offering that the management team must leverage to boost business visibility.

“Closing these location component gaps of businesses and maximizing their potential is one of Polaris Digitech Limited’s (PDL) strengths,” said Olaniyi Okuboyejo, MD, Polaris Digitech Limited.

Okuboyejo said further that over the years, businesses have been thriving in their little way via the outreach of the marketing team and subsequently providing reports to the management team. “However, the exclusion of the location component in every effort has tremendously undermined the prospects and potential of these businesses,” he added.

He also said Polaris Digitech leverages its 10-year partnership with Google to provide a location, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning business solutions to both public and private sector players.

Polaris Digitech, a geospatial technology firm in Nigeria has provided several bespoke solutions to some telecommunication companies, and financial institutions in the country as well as state governments, insurance firms, real estate companies, and schools, among others.

“The impact of maximizing the location component ‘where’ in phases of businesses by connecting all the dots enhances the decision-making and oversight functions of the management team as well as providing an intelligent path for the technical and commercial units.

“To better serve our ever-growing clientele with advanced technologies, PDL has strong partnerships and collaborations with renowned international firms in similar spheres, one of which is Google Inc.,” Okuboyejo said.

With its partnership with Google Nigeria, Polaris Digitech has assured businesses operating within Nigeria to provide services that will enable location visibility which would afford their potential customers the ability to locate their office space.

Polaris Digitech Limited is also a certified reseller of some major products of Google viz, Google Cloud Platform (GCP): a robust and AI-driven cloud hosting platform.

Furthermore, according to Okuboyejo, the relationship with Google also entails the provision of varieties of services to existing and new Google customers in Nigeria and within the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region.

“Polaris Digitech also offers services such as account payments and billing account integration, hosting, development, and provision of local support services. Land surveying, aerial mapping, application development, address management solutions, fleet management solutions, and data collection”.

He disclosed further that the services include onboarding new and existing users and capacity building (training) for Nigerian and African customers.