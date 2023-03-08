Old Mutual urges Nigerians on insurance-backed savings to hedge uncertainties

Old Mutual Nigeria, a subsidiary of Africa’s financial services powerhouse, Old Mutual Limited (OML), has urged Nigerians to adopt insurance-backed savings plans in the wake of the prevailing global socio-economic volatilities, uncertainties, complexities and ambiguities (VUCA).

Alero Ladipo, executive head, of marketing and customer experience at Old Mutual Limited made the disclosure during a media interaction with journalists.

Alero illustrated that the capacity of an individual’s financial planning and security loses its fidelity in the face of continued market volatility, eroding the confidence with which they can predict the future.

According to her, the reality is further complicated by the complexity of global exigencies, making it harder for experts to analyse correctly.

‘These ambiguities and lack of clarity require all to make smarter financial decisions anchored on guaranteed wealth protection no matter what life throws at these trying times,” she said.

Aero also said “this is where the Old Mutual Short-Term Saving Plan comes into play, and this time-relevant Savings Plan helps you save funds to achieve your financial goals for the next two years, and it bears a competitive annual interest rate. It is even more remarkable that the plan provides a life cover of up to N1 million for a Five thousand Naira (N5,000) minimum monthly premium contribution.”

“In other words, whilst we help you put away a reservoir fund for the rainy days, we also ensure that your beneficiaries are in a pole position to get an agreed compensation should life throws up the unexpected. This product brings peace of mind in these VUCA times,” she said.

“There is more. The plan also provides flexibility that allows the Policyholder to increase or decrease their monthly savings premium and risk cover at the policy anniversary. Customers can withdraw up to 50 percent of their funds only once between 6 to 18 months and are free to surrender the policy if needed”, she added.

To ensure that its numerous existing policyholders and prospects can access the product conveniently and in real-time anywhere in Nigeria, Alero said that Old Mutual Nigeria has revitalised its website and other digital channels, such as WhatsApp, to enable the seamless delivery of an immersive customer experience.

Ultimately, she said that beyond providing products like this, “We will continue to provide needed insurance education for Nigerians to help understand risk management and equip them to make informed decisions on how to mitigate them. The time is now to adopt volatility-tested insurance solutions for all that you hold dear- assets, belongings, investments, family, and your children’s education and future.”

Old Mutual Life Assurance Company and Old Mutual Nigeria General Insurance Company are part of the globally acclaimed Old Mutual brand, with over 176 years of experience in providing life assurance and wealth, personal finance savings, and general insurance services.

Since it entered the Nigerian market, Old Mutual has leveraged its heritage and expertise, launching a wide range of insurance solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of Nigeria’s insurable population and corporate clients