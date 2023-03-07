CardVest introduces new features for seamless gift card trading

CardVest, the leading gift card trading platform, is excited to announce the addition of new features to its platform, further enhancing the user experience for its customers. The new features include the ability to pay bills, buy airtime and data, buy gift cards, crypto pay-out, and more supported gift cards.

These features are part of CardVest’s ongoing efforts to provide its users with a seamless and convenient experience when it comes to managing their gift cards. By allowing users to pay their bills, buy airtime and data, and buy other gift cards directly through the platform, CardVest is making it easier for its customers to get the most out of their gift cards.

In addition to these new features, CardVest has also expanded its list of supported gift cards to include even more popular retailers and brands. This means that users will have access to a wider range of options when it comes to trading their gift cards, ensuring that they always get the best value for their cards.

The platform’s expanded list of supported gift cards includes popular retailers and brands such as Amazon, iTunes, Nordstrom, Macy’s, Target, GameStop, Footlocker, Sephora, eBay, Netflix, PlayStation, Xbox, Steam, Razer Gold, and so on.

“We are thrilled to announce these new features and expanded support for more gift cards,” said the CEO of CardVest. “Our goal is to make it as easy as possible for our users to manage their gift cards, and these new features are a significant step in that direction. We believe that these additions will make CardVest an even more valuable tool for our customers.”

The new features are a direct response to the feedback that CardVest has received from its users. By allowing users to pay bills and buy airtime and data, the platform is making it easier for users to access essential services without having to leave the platform. “We’re committed to providing our users with the best possible experience on our platform,” said the CEO. “And we will continue to listen to their feedback and add new features that make their experience even better.”

CardVest also offers instant payment, one they claim to be faster than Usain Bolt. In their words, “Usain Bolt is fast, but we are faster”

If there’s one more thing, we love about CardVest asides from their user-friendly app interface, it is their Cash Rewards Program where you get mouth-watering cash prizes for trading at least 150k worth of gift cards in a week!

CardVest’s new features are available now, and users can access them by logging into their accounts on the platform or when they update their CardVest mobile app on Android or iOS.

Best Website to Sell Gift Cards in Nigeria

CardVest is the best gift card trading website that allows users to buy, sell, and trade their gift cards with ease in Nigeria and Ghana. With a wide range of supported retailers and brands, CardVest is the ultimate destination for anyone looking to get the most out of their gift cards.

CardVest has earned widespread praise from its users for its exceptional customer support and competitive rate offerings. Many customers have reported positive experiences with CardVest’s knowledgeable and helpful representatives, who are always available to assist with any inquiries or issues that may arise. Additionally, CardVest’s rewards programs have also been well-received by its customers, who appreciate the platform’s commitment to providing value and transparency.

Overall, CardVest’s dedication to providing top-notch customer service and competitive rates has made it a favourite among many satisfied customers.

How to Convert Gift Card to Naira

Gift cards are a convenient way to give and receive presents, but sometimes they are not suitable or useful for the recipient. Fortunately, with the emergence of Cardvest, converting gift cards to naira has become an easy and straightforward process. By following a few simple steps, you can trade your gift cards for naira and get instant access to your funds.

To get started with Cardvest, the first step is to create an account on the platform using your phone number and email address. Once you have signed up, log in to your dashboard and go to the trade section.

Here, you can choose the type of gift card you want to trade and select the appropriate category. Input the gift card’s USD value, and the gift card rate calculator will show you how much you will receive in return for your gift card.

After selecting the gift card type and inputting its value, you will need to provide the gift card details and upload a picture of the card to the platform. This step is essential to ensure that the gift card is valid.

Once you have reviewed all the information and are satisfied with the trade, you can click the ‘Submit’ button to confirm the transaction. Cardvest will then verify the gift card and credit your Cardvest wallet.

To access your funds, go back to your dashboard and click on the wallet section. From there, select the withdrawal option and submit your bank details. CardVest processes withdrawals instantly, so you can expect to receive your funds in no time.

With these simple steps, you can easily convert your gift cards into naira and use the funds as you wish.