Ogun empowers women in financial literacy

The Ogun State Government has empowered women by training them under the ‘Oko-Owo Dapo’ empowerment scheme in financial literacy to reduce poverty.

Adijat Adeleye, Ogun State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, delivered a keynote address at the opening of ‘Training Of Trainers Workshop on Financial Education,’ in Abeokuta, and said the event would enable participants to impart knowledge learned to other members.

“Women should see themselves as independent, not a liability to their husbands and communities. I therefore urge us to take this training seriously to reduce poverty and make life meaningful for ourselves and the society at large,’’ she said.

Financial literacy among women recently emerged as a contemporary concern that has led to demands for united efforts to achieve fairness.

In 2018, a survey conducted by Enhancing Financial Innovation and Access revealed that 41 percent of adult women had no access to any formal financial products like payments, savings, credit, insurance, or pensions, compared to 33 percent of men, putting the financial inclusion gender gap at eight percent.

Bolanle Fadairo, state project coordinator of Nigeria for Women Project, said the essence of the training was to develop and promote knowledge, attitude, and skills on how to manage money matters, leading to improvement in their livelihood and well-being.

Funke Koleowo in her lecture, titled ‘Key Points on Financial Education’, noted that an entrepreneur must endeavour to increase investments, save, have financial discipline, and be prudent in spending for inclusive financial management.

Muinat Lawal, from Odeda local government council, appreciated Dapo Abiodun, governor of Ogun state, for the training, saying it would enlighten them on how to improve their livelihood and promised to share the knowledge with other members.