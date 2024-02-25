1,000 MSMEs get financial literacy empowerment through SheEnabled project

The SheEnabled project, the seventh phase of the Enterprise, Growth and Opportunities (EGO) Foundation, has empowered over 1,000 women-owned MSMEs in Orile Iganmu, Lagos.

According to a statement by the organisers, through the SheEnabled project, EGO Foundation equipped women with comprehensive financial inclusion and literacy initiatives.

“EGO foundation, committed to alleviating poverty and reducing unemployment in African communities executed this project in collaboration with Access Bank and Worden HCD, addressing the interwoven challenges of poverty and gender inequality through robust training on financial inclusion and digital literacy,” the statement said.

The organisers disclosed that the 7-days event featured artisan cluster engagements, access to funding engagement by the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) and a one-day in-house training session on bookkeeping, financial inclusion, digital literacy, and savings for investment.

The event also featured speakers like Ifeoluwa Oyeyipo, representing Access Bank and Olaoluwa Odugbesan, representing LSETF, who shared valuable insights.

“We are thrilled by the overwhelming response and engagement from the community. SheEnabled is not just an event, it’s a movement empowering women to thrive in various aspects of their lives,” said Ghazali Abdulmuizz, the Programs Associate at EGO Foundation, represented by the founder, Toluwase Olaniyan.

The project also made a significant impact on the lives of the women through the distribution of palliatives to more than 500 women, addressing immediate needs in the community in the face of the current economic hardship facing the country, the organisers affirmed.

“The initiative recognises the importance of holistic well-being and seeks to address both immediate and long-term health concerns,” the statement reads.