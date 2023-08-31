NEPC, Zeenab food empowers Nigeria exporters to boost agro trade with China

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) in collaboration with Zeenab Foods Limited has commenced capacity-building exercises for agro commodity exporters on the operations of the Nigerian Export Trade House in China.

Speaking during the training in Kano, Victor Ayemere, the Managing Director of Zeenab Foods Limited noted that the program was aimed to provide essential insights to Nigerian exporters and facilitate seamless trade relations between Nigeria and China.

According to Ayemere, there were several verified buyers ready to purchase Nigeria agro commodities as they export with Zeenab Foods Limited.

“The sensitization exercise proved to be a resounding success as it fostered an environment for learning and collaboration for the participants.

“With an emphasis on knowledge transfer, the event provided a platform for Nigerian exporters to gain a deeper understanding of the operations of the Nigerian Export Trade House in China, thereby enhancing their ability to navigate the intricate landscape of international trade.

Read also: NEPC targets 2000 youths annually to boost exports

“Participants were thoroughly educated on the specific requirements and regulations pertaining to Chinese imports, equipping them with the necessary knowledge to meet these criteria and streamline their export activities,” he said.

Ayemere further informed participants on the steps required to achieve General Administration of Chinese Customs (GACC) approval as well as the benefits of the Nigerian Export Trade House China/ Far East.

Read also: NEPC, Zeenab Foods commission Nigerian export trade house in China

“The collaboration between NEPC and Zeenab Foods towards the sensitization exercise is a testament to our commitment to strengthening the trade ties between Nigeria and China. The event marked a significant step toward creating a more informed and empowered exporting community in Nigeria” he said.