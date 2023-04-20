NEPC, Zeenab Foods commission Nigerian export trade house in China

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) in collaboration with Zeenab Foods Limited, has commissioned the first Nigerian Export Trade House in Changsha, the capital of Hunan province, China.

The Nigerian Export Trade House was established to promote non-oil exports for sustainable growth and reduce dependency on crude oil, according to a statement Zeenab Foods Limited

This initiative, according to the statement, will enhance non-oil products to be visible in the global market as a viable means for economic growth, poverty alleviation, industrial development, employment opportunities and also help to boost foreign exchange earnings.

Read also: Hyde Energy expands portfolio across Sub-Saharan Africa

Ezra Yakusak, ED/CEO, NEPC, said the trade house will serve as a hub for exporters to export their commodities seamlessly without any hitch.

Victor Ayemere, chairman, Zeenab foods limited, appreciated the federal government for entrusting the company with the mandate to set up and operate the Trade House in China.

He urged prospective exporters to leverage this opportunity to export their non-oil products as the risk inherent in export would be eliminated.

The commissioning had in attendance Baba Ahmad Jidda, Nigerian Ambassador to China, Anderson N. Madubike, Nigeria Consul-General in Shanghai, distinguished officials from the Chinese Government, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM) among others.