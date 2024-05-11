Prince Harry visits wounded soldiers in Kaduna military hospital

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, visited Kaduna State on Friday and met with wounded and injured Nigerian soldiers at the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital.

Harry visited Kaduna State on Friday, where he was welcomed by Governor Uba Sani, who gifted the Duke traditional Hausa attire and photo frames of the prince with his late mother, Princess Diana, and another with his wife.

Harry and his Wife, Meghan, arrived in Nigeria to promote the Invictus Games, an initiative Prince Harry founded to support the rehabilitation of wounded and sick service members and veterans, including Nigerian soldiers engaged in a 14-year conflict against Islamic extremists.

A report on the official website of the Duke of Sussex stated that Prince Harry toured the hospital facilities alongside the Chief Medical Director, Col. NS Onuchukwu.

The report partly read, “Designed to help wounded servicemen and women recover after injury, the hospital includes a leading physiotherapy gym and a high-tech prosthetics lab which offers state-of-the-art replacements to those who have lost limbs – a donation offered by Germany that has been transformational for on-site prosthetic fittings.

“Prince Harry met up with around 50 courageous soldiers across two wards, hearing about their stories of service and sacrifice and wishing them all a speedy recovery. Two of the men he had seen at last year’s Invictus Games, and their smiles were a reminder of what they’d seen was possible post-injury.”

The report also added that Prince Harry “was especially pleased to be able to congratulate Princess Owowoh in person since her graduation from The Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.”