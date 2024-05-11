AMVCAs 2024: Glitz, glam, glory! See the winners unveiled live

The 10th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs) is in full swing in Lagos, Nigeria! The ceremony kicked off yesterday with a vibrant Cultural Day celebration, and tonight the biggest names in African film and television are gathering to see who will take home the coveted golden statues.

Winners are being announced live, with some categories already decided. Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates on who’s shining at the AMVCAs!

Here are the winners below

Best Makeup

Francesca Otaigbe (Over the Bridge)

Campbell Precious (Mami Wata) – winner

Hadizat Gambo (Mojisola)

Hakeem Onilogbo (Jagun Jagun – The Warrior)

Feyisayo Oyebisi (A Tribe Called Judah)

Best Art Direction

Blood Vessel (Victor Akpan)

Over The Bridge (Abisola Omolade) – winner

Breath of Life (Okechukwu Frost Nwankwo, Kelechi Odu)

The Black Book (Pat Nebo and Chima Temple)

Jagun Jagun: The Warrior (Tunji Afolayan)

Mami Wata (C.J Fiery Obasi)

Omen (Eve Martin)

Best Costume Design

Demola Adeyemi (Over The Bridge)

Bolanle Austin Peters, Ituen Basi, Folake Coker and Clement Effanga (Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti)

Lola Awe (Jagun Jagun: The Warrior) – winner

Bunmi Demilola Fashina (Mami Wata)

Daniel Obasi (Breath of Life)