ImpactHER to train female-owned SMEs on market expansion

ImpactHER, a non-profit organisation, is set to train over 250 female entrepreneurs in Lagos as part of activities to mark this year’s International Women’s Day.

The training organised in partnership with the African Union and supported by GIZ and Brave Women is a free training that will be held in Lagos and is expected to bring together over 250 small and medium-scale female entrepreneurs.

Read also: AU, ImpactHER collaborate to train girls in STEM on financial literacy

The female-owned small businesses will be trained on market expansion strategies, digital skills, packaging and export, business bookkeeping, business financing, and other various topics to help them navigate the challenges of running their businesses.

Clementina Uzogor, director of ImpactHER, said the theme of the training ‘Inspiring Inclusion: Unlocking Opportunities Using Digital Skills and Market Expansion,’ is apt because it will enable SMEs to know that success and expansion can be possible with digital skills.

“Excellent use of digital skills will help SMEs create a niche for themselves and reach a global set of customers. This is the essence of this training. We have put together wonderful facilitators to explore the details of the various digital marketing skills and how they can aid business growth and market expansion,” she said.

She promised that the training would be impactful owing to the calibre of speakers and facilitators scheduled to impact the women.

While enjoining female entrepreneurs to take advantage of this uniquely structured training to enhance business growth, Efe Ukala, founder of ImpactHER, said that participants only need to register online to attend the training for free.

“We urge all our female entrepreneurs to register for this event. They stand a chance to win a $1,000 business grant, free websites and business registration, business advisory, and free digital marketing strategy session too. This training is going to be a springboard for reverberating business success for female entrepreneurs in Lagos and Nigeria,” she said.