ImpactHER, AU/CIEFFA train African women, girls on entrepreneurship, digital skills

ImpactHER, in collaboration with the African Union International Centre for Girls and Women’s Education in Africa (AU/CIEFFA), is set for the second cohort of the Online Youth Capacity Building Training Program (OYCBT) for African women and girls.

ImpactHER is an impact-driven organisation that focuses on bridging the $42 billion financing gap for women-owned small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Africa and has directly trained, supported over 72,000 African women entrepreneurs, on a pro bono basis, in 53 African countries.

ImpactHER helps African women business owners access institutional capital, scale their businesses, tackle operational challenges, access new markets through technology, and become investor-ready and providing them with the digital skills they need to succeed.

While announcing the call for applications, Efe Ukala, founder of ImpactHER, said the programme was geared at equipping African women and girls with essential digital skills, financial literacy, and entrepreneurship acumen.

“After the resounding success of the pilot, which saw the empowerment of 495 participants, ImpactHER

and AU/CIEFFA are set to launch the second cohort of the pilot phase.

“The training, scheduled to commence in August will culminate in December, with each batch receiving training over a duration of one month. This immersive program offers modules in digital literacy, financial management, and entrepreneurship, and is designed to bridge the gender gap in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and

Mathematics),” she said.

She further said that the programme fosters an environment of innovation, economic empowerment, and inclusivity.

While expressing her excitement, Efe said: “This programme is a tapestry of knowledge and empowerment, woven to uplift the spirits and skills of African women and girls. Through

this canvas, they will paint their paths to prosperity and etch indelible marks on the African landscape.”

According to Simone Yankey, the Acting Coordinator of AU/CIEFFA “As we navigate these unprecedented times, it is crucial that we equip our youth with the digital skills and literacy they need to adapt, excel, and contribute to the rapidly changing world. This training program is a direct response to these pressing needs, aiming to bridge the gender gap in STEAM, digital literacy, financial literacy, and Entrepreneurship.

Prospective participants are encouraged to apply and participate in this transformational journey.

The programme welcomes applications from African women and girls keen on acquiring new skills, bolstering

their knowledge, and making a mark in the digital and entrepreneurial landscape.

The deadline for application submissions is 31st July,2023.