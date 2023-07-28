Why I am not satisfied with outcome of 2023 guber election in Ogun – Oguntoyinbo

Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, Ogun State governorship candidate of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in the 2023 election, has said that he was not satisfied with the outcome of the gubernatorial election in the state.

Oguntoyinbo, who described the 2023 election, especially the governorship poll in Ogun State as a threat to democracy and national unity, said that he and his political party were not satisfied with the outcome of the election because many eligible voters who wished to vote for the political party were disenfranchised.

The NNPP candidate, who spoke on the topic, ‘Contesting in Nigeria’s 2023 general elections: Ogun State experience,’ during his investiture as patron of Correspondents’ chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Oyo State Council, said that many residents of the state who were ready to vote for the party, could not find the name of the party on the ballot paper as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) omitted the name of party on the ballot papers during the election.

He also said that as a result of this, he was not satisfied with the outcome of the election conducted by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on 18th March 2023.

“I am not comfortable with the outcome of the election due to how INEC robbed our party because they know that Nigerians are clamouring for a new Nigeria.

“And as a result of that they do not want any political party to come up aside the two giant political parties in the country; APC and PDP. And as a result of that Nigerians found it difficult to recognise only logo while the INEC omitted our party’s name on the ballot papers during the election,” he said.

The renowned businessman and philanthropist further said: “Because other political parties’ names were seen on the ballot papers, they saw the name aside the logo on the ballot papers. The Constitution of Nigeria does not only recognise logo without name on the ballot papers.

“Even, if the political party did not write them, they should know that they supposed to write the name of the party which is New Nigeria’s Political Party (NNPP). I have a copy of the letter sent to them from the national headquarters that this party’s name is not included in the ballot papers that they should make a correction, but it is so unfortunate that on that very day, on the day of election, the presidential election, we found out that the name of our political party was missing on the ballot papers.

“I personally wrote a letter to INEC in Ogun State that the governorship election coming up, that they should make sure that our political party’s name is included in the ballot papers they are going to print, but it is so disappointing that on the day of governorship election, we could not find the name on the ballot papers.

“Therefore, we went to court that the INEC has failed Nigerians, because people cannot recognise our political party and we were struck out that they cannot do anything on that. The second at appeal which happened to take place in Ibadan here, the judge did not even look at the ruling of the tribunal. It is so unfortunate that the judiciary is corrupt in the sense that the Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) that we gave money to represent us did not appear at the appeal court.

“If we are going to re-contest the election, I am sure of my party’s victory in the state. If we are to conduct the election again, I am sure of my party’s victory.”

While speaking on his experience, he said that he survived several attacks, intimidations and threats from sponsored thugs and hoodlums.

He therefore, called for the arrest and prosecution of politicians who embezzled public funds while in office and not after their tenure.

“As being done in advanced countries of the world; any politician who fails in his assignment or embezzles public funds should be arrested while in office.

“As checks on conduct and activities of politicians, I want to advocate for a bill that will compel every aspiring political office holder to sign undertakings which when breached, will attract jail term to serve as a deterrent.”

In his welcome address, the Chairman of Oyo State Correspondents’ Chapel, Raji Adebayo appealed to the Federal Government under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to review the implementation of subsidy removal policy and hasten the palliatives to cushion its effects.

He implored Tinubu to channel the proceeds from subsidy to infrastructural development.

“It is with great joy that I welcome you all to the first edition of this lecture since our executive came on board in the last nine months and the Investiture of our lecturer, Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, the gubernatorial candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in the 2023 election in Ogun State.

“The experience is everywhere; even we are experiencing post-election happenings presently; among which is the removal of fuel subsidy, and I think everyone of us is feeling the impact of the policy. This is why we all have to participate in the electoral process because whether you like it or not, the effects of a poorly-implemented policy can cause disruption in the lives of those who voted and those who did not vote.

“But I will appeal to the Federal Government under the leadership of Bola Ahmed Tinubu to review the implementation of the policy and hasten the palliatives to cushion the effects of the subsidy removal. We implore him to channel the proceeds from subsidy to infrastructural development. We need good roads, medical facilities, education, and particularly security,” he said.

The event, which was held at NUJ secretariat in Ibadan, was attended by former Board Chairman, National Lottery Commission, Fatai Ibikunle; former Chairman of Oluyole Local Government and Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to late former governor Lam Adesina, Kehinde Olaosebikan; NUJ Chairman, Ademola Babalola and Chairman of the chapel, Raji Adebayo.

Others were South West Publicity Secretary of NNPP, Kilamuwaye Badmus; Ogun State Chairman of the NNPP, Ibrahim Adekunle; Ogun State Publicity Secretary, Kehinde Olowu; Oyo State NNPP PRO, Olaitan Femi Hero and NNPP Ogun Sate women leader, Precious Foluke Bagbansoro.