AU, ImpactHER collaborate to fund girls in STEM education

The African Union International Centre for the Education of Girls and Women in Africa (AU/CIEFFA) in collaboration with ImpactHER is to fund 7,543 women and girls in STEM education on financial literacy and entrepreneurship.

This was disclosed on Monday 4 in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso at the commencement of the second cohort of its online capacity building training.

Following its inaugural cohort in July 2023, the programme themed “Digital skills for all: Bridging the gender gap in STEAM, financial literacy, and entrepreneurship,” received 35,902 applications.

Efe Ukala, founder, ImpactHER, said the collaboration underscored the commitment to gender-inclusive education across Africa and would be delivered in French, English, and Portuguese.

“Education is empowerment’s foundation. Together with the AU CIEFFA, we are trailblazing towards gender parity in education and business. Enhancing digital prowess and financial acumen lays the groundwork for consistent economic growth and a sustainable future,” she said.

Read also: ImpactHER, AU/CIEFFA train African women, girls on entrepreneurship, digital skills

Ukala said that upon careful review, 7,543 candidates were selected for the second cohort, intended to upskill women, girls, and youth with STEAM, digital and financial literacy, and entrepreneurial skills.

She said that the programme highlighted gender-responsive education’s significance, recognising the challenges young women encounter in these sectors.

“This transformative programme is financially sponsored by ImpactHER, ensuring cost-free access for participants. Prioritising top-notch education; the curriculum is tailored for diverse learning preferences and backgrounds,” Ukala said.

The programme, spanning over three consecutive months beginning September, will provide interactive learning experience for the women. According to Ukala, participants can anticipate acquiring pivotal digital, entrepreneurial, and financial skills.

Attendees will access the expansive networks of both collaborating organisations, offering potential partnerships, mentorships, and professional advancements. Additionally, their participation augments their chances of being chosen for full-fledged activities sponsored by the AU/CIEFFA.

The AU/CIEFFA was established under the department of education, science, technology, and innovation at the African Union Commission to coordinate the promotion of girls’ and women’s education in Africa, with a view to achieving economic, social, and cultural empowerment.