HMD Mobile move to deepen market share of Nokia in Nigeria

HMD Mobile Nigeria Limited, the home of Nokia Phones has positioned its business to strengthen and deepen market share of the Nokia phones brand in the Nigerian retail market.

As part of its market positioning, HMD Mobile recently rewarded some of its major dealers with delivery trucks and bikes as part of efforts to appreciate and motivate key retailers of the Nokia brand.

Emmanuel Ossai, the senior business manager (West Africa), HMD Mobile Nigeria Limited, it is the brand’s culture and practice to reward exceptional performance by its dealers.

According to him, the company has a way of rewarding channel partners with several incentives, as a way of showing appreciation, which also talks about our heritage as a brand.

“It has always been our delight to reward deserving dealers and key channel partners. These are the people located all over Nigeria who help to drive distribution into stores where our teeming customers can get their Nokia devices,” said Ossai.

While commending the channel partners for creating value to the business over the years, Ossai said that the trucks and bikes were meant to enhance the logistic capabilities of their businesses, urging them to continue to do more to get more rewards.

Read also: 9Mobile knowledge session unveils trends in journalism

“Our message remains resilience. This is Nokia, the brand they have always known. Aside from just producing devices they can trust, It is a way of saying that we would continue to associate with those loyal customers who have been with us and are still with us as we continue to build the Nokia brand in Nigeria and the rest of West Africa,” Ossai stated.

One of the awardees, Renee Aganmwonyi, the managing director of Trust Island Global Limited, said the reward will go a long way to help in the distribution of Nokia phones and devices to their retail customers.

“I am very happy and excited with the reward; it is quite encouraging. I have enjoyed the 12 years journey doing business with the brand and it has been a great partnership. It is a brand that I hold dearly in my heart,” she stated.

The list of master dealers rewarded includes: Slot Systems Limited, Trust Island Global Limited, Broadband, 3Chub, Edgebase Technologies Limited, Finet Communications Limited and Mega station Limited.

Slot Systems Limited and Trust Island Global Limited got one delivery truck each as overall best in the KDR and master dealer category respectively.

3CHUB which emerged as the overall 2nd best in the KDR category was presented with three delivery bikes while the trio of EdgeBase, Finet Communications, and Broadband got two delivery bikes each.

In the master dealer category, Broadband and EdgeBase were awarded the second and third best respectively.