9Mobile knowledge session unveils trends in journalism

Journalism has been around for a long time, and it has evolved over time. In recent times, the industry has experienced the integration of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, cloud, and others in journalism often given rise to worries that jobs that once belong to human beings were at risk of being taken away by robots.

In its December 2019 issue, The Economist said the emergence of technologies such as artificial intelligence was not to take away jobs from humans but to compliment. hence, efforts should be towards developing the technology rather than worrying that it would harm people.

At a knowledge-sharing session for media partners, organised by 9Mobile in Lagos recently, experts shared the emerging trends in journalism.

Usifo Omozokpea, a multimedia producer and social media strategist who facilitated the 9Mobile session, said artificial intelligence is the simulation of human intelligence processes or human activities through machines, especially computer systems. He also noted that there are specific applications of AI which include expert systems, natural language processing, speech recognition, and machine vision. These tools enhance the job of media practitioners and can help them collaborate better.

Abdulrahman Ado, Executive Director, Regulatory and Corporate Affairs, 9mobile, who was represented by Chineze Amanfo 9mobile’s PR Lead, said that the knowledge shared during the training session has proven to be useful to all participants.

“This clearly shows that learning is a continuum in order to stay relevant as media practitioners in this emerging Artificial Intelligence (AI) era. The need to consistently upscale skill-set in terms of modern technological tools remains crucial,” Ado said.

He also noted that the knowledge gained by participants during the training will obviously aid them to work smarter and even create room for intelligent collaboration with their colleagues in a seamless and professional manner.