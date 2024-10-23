7 super smartphones in 2024 worth over N1m

The smartphone market continues to push the boundaries of innovation in 2024, offering users advanced technology, cutting-edge designs, and unparalleled performance.

Whether you’re into photography, gaming, or multitasking, this year’s top phones promise to enhance your daily life with a range of unique features. With any of these top phones, you’re getting a glimpse into the future of smartphone technology.

According to ZDNET here are the five best phones in 2024

Read also: Apples iPhone 16 joins league of built-for-AI phones

1. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung is currently the best phone dominating the smartphone space with its flagship Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Known for its large, stunning 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, the S24 Ultra offers an impressive 120Hz refresh rate that makes scrolling, gaming, and watching videos incredibly smooth. The S24 Ultra, depending on the region, delivers unrivalled speed and efficiency.

The AI-enhanced software makes it one of the best-in-class camera performance and it has advanced night photography capabilities, with Long-lasting battery life and fast charging. Add in the S Pen functionality, handles everything from note-taking to advanced photo editing on the go.

The starting price for Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is N1.6 millions

2. iPhone 16 Pro Max

Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro Max continues to be the brand’s best overall phone, combining elegance with incredible performance. Equipped with the new A18 Bionic chip, it offers unrivalled speed, efficiency, and a leap forward in AI processing.

The ProMotion display is an important highlight, offering fluid animations. The iPhone 16 Pro Max also boasts significant camera upgrades, zoom lens for better long-range shots. Apple has also improved its Cinematic Mode and ProRAW, making it a top choice for content creators. The starting price is over N1.5 million

Read also: Consumers guard old phones as brand new too pricey

3. Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

Google’s Pixel 9 Pro XL the phone with the best camera brings the best of Google’s AI expertise to the smartphone world. Known for its computational photography, the Pixel 9 Pro XL has an improved main camera, paired with Google’s AI-driven photo processing to deliver stunning shots, even in challenging lighting conditions, making it a standout for anyone interested in photography.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL also features a 6.7-inch OLED display , providing a visually rich experience. And with stock Android 14, users get the cleanest and fastest software experience. The starting price is N1.8 million

Read also:Chinese phones rule as Nigerians spend $2.83bn in five years

4. OnePlus Open

OnePlus, a premium foldable phone design with the powerful performance It features a 7.6-inch AMOLED inner display and a 6.4-inch outer display, making it versatile whether folded or unfolded, and the Hasselblad camera system brings an enhanced photography experience.

The OnePlus Open is slim and lightweight compared to other foldable, and its multi-tasking capabilities make it perfect for productivity and entertainment. The starting price is N2 million

Read also: Smartphones, youthful population to fuel Africas gaming boom

6. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

Samsung galaxy currently the best flip foldable phone, with its compact clamshell design that makes it stand out. The smoother refresh rate on its Dynamic AMOLED screen is expected, along with improved water resistance. Powered by the latest Snapdragon processor, the Z Flip 6 offers solid performance for everyday use, especially for those who prefer a stylish, pocketable device. Starting price is N1.4 million

Read also: Smartphones now luxury as prices continue to surge

7. OnePlus 12

OnePlus is currently the best fast charging is shaping up to be a performance powerhouse, equipped with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon chipset, a robust battery, and fast charging capabilities. OnePlus is known for delivering smooth software experiences, OnePlus aims for a more versatile, flagship-level performance that rivals the competition. Starting price is N1.25o million.

Share