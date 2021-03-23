9mobile upskills journalists on content optimisation

As part of its initiatives and ongoing strategic programmes for media engagement, 9mobile recently held a capacity-building session to equip journalists with the requisite skills knowledge needed to boost their reporting and adapt effectively to the dynamic media landscape.

The training session, which was held virtually via Zoom in observance of prescribed measures to limit the spread of COVID-19, was facilitated by multiple award-winning and two-time Emmy nominee investigative journalist and Regional Editor (West Africa), The Conversation Africa, Adejuwon Soyinka.

Speaking on the theme “Online Content Optimization – engaging millennial and Gen-z audiences with storytelling,” Adejuwon remarked that disruption in news media creates better opportunities for journalists to leverage and tell good stories that connect with new audiences.

According to him, Content optimization entails making sure that stories are written and produced in a relatable way and can reach the largest possible target audience, in this case, the Millennials and the Gen-z.

“Telling a good and captivating story means finding and verifying important or interesting information and then presenting it in a way that engages the audience. The fact remains that attention span is decreasing by the day. In 2000, a study by Microsoft measuring how long people can focus on one thing for a specific amount of time showed that the average person’s attention span was 12 seconds and has further dropped since that study was carried out. The question then is, how do we tell our stories in such a way that it grabs the attention of readers of the new age?” he queried.

“But beyond this also, there is the question of how the journalist can match stories with the right and complimentary platforms. The truth is that there are certain kind of stories meant for specific platforms, and this is where multimedia storytelling comes to play. By incorporating various types of media, you are creating a story that readers can engage with and possibly share,” he explained.

The Executive Director, Regulatory and Corporate Affairs, 9mobile, Abdulrahman Ado, represented by the Public Relations Lead, 9mobile, Chineze Amanfo, emphasized that 9mobile is committed to advancing the growth of the media profession in Nigeria.