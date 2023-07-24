Heirs Insurance Group unveils tech innovations for easy transaction, access

Heirs General Insurance (HGI) and Heirs Life Assurance (HLA), subsidiaries of Heirs Holdings, have launched multiple digital channels that will simplify access and make transactions easier for customers across Nigeria.

The mobile and digital channels include a chatbot named Prince, which instantly resolves customer’s inquiries, a USSD channel *1100# for Heirs Life, and mobile apps – Simple Life by Heirs Life Assurance and Simple Protect by Heirs General Insurance, both also available on the web.

Living up to the Group’s ‘Simple Life’ promise, the products demonstrate the company’s promise of superior value to customers, and quick and accessible service, while driving financial inclusion for everyone.

These channels directly tackle the challenge of low insurance penetration across Nigeria, opening the industry to new customers, who require protection for their assets and financial security for their loved ones.

Using mobile and web apps called Simple Life and Simple Protect respectively, customers can open new policies, manage existing policies, file claims, and get instant support, right from their phones at any time of the day, without visiting an office or speaking to an agent.

With the chatbot, Prince, customers get instant, personalised insurance service virtually, twenty-four hours a day. In today’s fast-paced world, Prince enables seamless and effortless service for existing and potential customers of Heirs General Insurance and Heirs Life.

Heirs Life unveiled its USSD code *1100# to deepen insurance penetration. The USSD will allow Heirs Life to reach millions of customers in need of savings and life insurance plans, expanding its reach to remote areas traditionally excluded from financial services. The USSD code also provides faster access for existing customers to manage their policies.

Speaking on the launch, Ifesinachi Okpagu, chief marketing officer, Heirs Insurance Group, said: “Our customers are at the heart of our business. At Heirs General Insurance and Heirs Life, we are committed to driving inclusion across the country.”

“We believe every Nigerian deserves a backup in times of need and with these new channels, we are assuring customers of coverage as they go about their daily lives. The simple life is here.”

Heirs General Insurance (non-life insurer) and Heirs Life Assurance (specialist life office) are the insurance subsidiaries of Heirs Holdings, a pan-African investment group, with a portfolio in 24 countries and four continents.

Both companies serve hundreds of thousands of customers in the retail and corporate segments across Nigeria through a hybrid approach – a rapidly expanding physical footprint and an omnichannel digital presence.

Heirs Insurance Group is leading the digital insurance play in Nigeria through their platform for partnership and insurance re-distribution, InConnect, amongst other insurtech-driven initiatives.

On a mission to democratise access to insurance by providing simple, quick, reliable, and accessible insurance to individuals and organisations, Heirs General Insurance and Heirs Life Assurance are championing financial inclusion across the country, partnering with global organisations, including the United Bank for Africa Plc, to make insurance accessible to everyone.